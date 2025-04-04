AO Hardwood Floor Refinshing Expands Services Throughout Southwest St. Louis County and Greater St. Louis Area

AO Hardwood Cleaning and Restoration Our team Owner - Ryan Overbey

Since 2003, AO Hardwood Floor has led in hardwood renewal. Now expanding premier refinishing services across St. Louis County and Greater St. Louis Area.

COLUMBIA, IL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AO Cleaning Hardwood Floor Restoration, a trusted leader in hardwood floor restoration since 2003, is proud to announce the expansion of its premier refinishing services throughout Southwest St. Louis County and surrounding areas. This strategic growth allows the company to meet increasing demand for professional hardwood floor restoration services in the greater St. Louis region.

"We've been saying for years, before you refloor it, let us restore it," says Ryan Overbey, owner of AO Clean. "With this expansion, we're excited to bring our expertise to more St. Louis area homeowners who understand the value of preserving and enhancing their hardwood floors."

The company's comprehensive hardwood floor services now cover key Southwest St. Louis County communities in Oakville, Sunset Hills, Fenton, MO and beyond. AO Clean specializes in complete hardwood floor refinishing, which transforms deeply worn floors through professional sanding, repair, and finishing. Additional services include screen and recoat treatments for moderately worn floors, clean and buff services for surface-level rejuvenation, and specialized wax removal for older floors requiring modern finishes.

With over 340 five-star Google reviews, AO Clean has established itself as the region's trusted choice for floor restoration. The company's certified professionals bring more than two decades of specialized experience to every project, ensuring exceptional results that stand the test of time.

"As a locally owned business, we understand the unique character of St. Louis homes and the specific needs of area homeowners," adds Overbey. "Our expansion allows us to serve more communities while maintaining the personalized service and attention to detail that have defined our reputation."

AO Cleaning Hardwood Floor Restoration’s commitment to transparency and education is demonstrated through their extensive library of over 300 YouTube videos showcasing their craftsmanship and restoration processes. These resources help homeowners understand the value of professional restoration versus replacement.

For more information about AO Cleaning Hardwood Floor Restoration services or to schedule a consultation in the newly expanded service area, please contact Ryan at 618-593-8102 or visit https://www.aosaveswoodfloors.com/

About AO Clean: Founded in 2003, AO Cleaning Hardwood Floor Restoration is a leading hardwood floor restoration company now serving Southwest St. Louis County and surrounding areas. With certified professionals and over 20 years of experience, they specialize in breathing new life into worn hardwood floors through various restoration techniques and treatments.

