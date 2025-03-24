Turbo Wash Turbo Wash Truck

Turbo-Wash, a leader in residential and commercial power washing services, announced the expansion of its operations throughout Bergen County, New Jersey.

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turbo-Wash Announces Expansion of Professional Power Washing Services Throughout Bergen County

Turbo-Wash, a leader in residential and commercial power washing services, announced today the expansion of its operations throughout Bergen County, New Jersey. With almost three decades of industry experience and more than 10,000 homes beautified, Turbo-Wash continues to set the standard for exterior cleaning excellence in the region.

Under the leadership of owner Jon Vatcher and Director of Operations Chris Blasius, Turbo-Wash has built a sterling reputation based on quality workmanship, professional expertise, and exceptional customer service. The company's expansion comes in response to increasing demand for high-quality power washing services across Bergen County's residential and commercial sectors.

"For nearly 30 years, we've been dedicated to helping property owners maintain and enhance the beauty of their investments," said Jon Vatcher, Owner of Turbo-Wash. "Our expansion allows us to serve even more communities throughout Bergen County with the same level of excellence and attention to detail that has earned us over 326 five-star reviews."

Turbo-Wash offers a comprehensive range of services including house washing, roof cleaning, deck restoration, paver washing, and commercial property maintenance. What sets Turbo-Wash apart is their use of specialized equipment and eco-friendly cleaning solutions that effectively remove dirt, mold, mildew, and algae without damaging property surfaces.

Chris Blasius, Director of Operations, emphasized the company's commitment to professionalism in an often-unregulated industry. "Many property owners don't realize that not all power washing services are created equal. Using the wrong equipment or techniques can cause significant damage to homes and businesses. Our team is fully insured, certified, and extensively trained to deliver safe, effective results every time."

The company's expansion comes at a time when property owners are increasingly recognizing the importance of regular exterior maintenance. Beyond aesthetic benefits, professional power washing helps prevent long-term damage from mold, algae, and organic buildup that can deteriorate surfaces over time. "Our clients understand that regular maintenance not only keeps their properties looking beautiful but also protects their investment," added Vatcher. "Whether it's a historic home in Oradell, a luxury estate in Saddle River, or a commercial complex in Hackensack, our team brings the same dedication to excellence to every project."

Turbo-Wash's hands-on management team is readily available to address client concerns, and their commitment to building long-term relationships has established them as the go-to provider for residential and commercial clients throughout Bergen County.

About Turbo-Wash: Turbo-Wash is a premier provider of residential and commercial power washing services in Bergen County, New Jersey. With nearly 30 years of experience, more than 10,000 homes beautified, and over 326 five-star reviews, the company offers professional exterior cleaning solutions using commercial-grade equipment and eco-friendly products. Their comprehensive services include house washing, roof cleaning, deck restoration, paver washing, and commercial property maintenance.

Contact Information:

• Website: https://turbo-wash.com/

• Phone: (201) 722-1010

• Email: info@turbo-wash.com

