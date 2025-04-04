Trilogy Expands Mental Healthcare Services on Chicago’s Northwest Side

Trilogy will be providing a variety of services including therapy for children and families, intensive outreach, and more.

Nonprofit Mental and Behavioral Healthcare Org Grows to Meet Increasing Demand thanks to Critical Funds from Cook County Health Office of Behavioral Health

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilogy, a nonprofit community mental and behavioral healthcare organization, is increasing access to mental health services through a new office and program space now open at 6200 N Hiawatha on the Northwest side. Trilogy has ramped up intake and is serving a caseload of clients at the new location, which will focus on individual, group and family therapy.

As the need for mental health services continues to rise citywide, Trilogy is increasing capacity in high-need areas to ensure more individuals have access to life-saving care. While Trilogy has been serving clients on the Northwest side, Thomas Southerland, Trilogy Clinical Director, says that this new location “enables us to support more people, expand services, and grow partnerships.”

“Demand for behavioral and mental healthcare has skyrocketed in the last few years,” says Susan Doig, LCSW, LPHA, CADC, Trilogy President & CEO. “It’s not slowing down. And the services in highest demand – therapy for children and families, helping people stay stable in the community and out of emergency rooms – are among Trilogy’s core strengths. People are desperate, and we’re doing everything we can to get people connected to help.”

Trilogy’s new Northwest side location will provide a home base for a variety of person-centered services, including:

- Therapy for children (6+), teens, and adults in a variety of modalities, as well as family and group therapy

- Support for individuals with co-occurring substance use disorders

- Supported Employment Services (SEP), an approach that supports people with mental illness to identify employment opportunities that align with their preferences and goals

Intensive Community Outreach provides intervention and ongoing treatment for individuals experiencing crisis or need intensive supports to remain stable in the community, and out of hospital emergency rooms, jails and prison.

Services will be available in Spanish and are provided regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. It is estimated that the new location will serve hundreds of children, families and adults who are in need of access to care in the first year.

The Northwest side expansion is made possible in large part by $1M awarded to Trilogy last year by Cook County Health (CCH) Office of Behavioral Health through its Stronger Together Initiative. This initiative is supported by funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury, under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocated to CCH by Cook County Government.

“Through these grants Cook County is demonstrating its commitment to building up our county’s mental health infrastructure at the neighborhood level,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “Organizations like Trilogy provide low-barrier, community based services that are critical to breaking down some of the walls that keep people from accessing care. Cook County is better thanks to the work they do.”

“As health care providers, Cook County Health knows the importance of collaboration,” said Cook County Health CEO Dr. Erik Mikaitis. “I am thrilled that we are able to support organizations like Trilogy to improve the health of Cook County residents. This expansion helps to ensure people can get the care they need, when and where they need it.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to Cook County Health for their critical support in expanding access to mental health services,” says Sarah Fletcher, LCSW, CADC, Trilogy Chief Clinical Officer. “These funds are essential in helping Trilogy meet the growing demand for care across the city.”

“Grants like the Stronger Together Initiative, in addition to private dollars, make it possible for Trilogy to grow and serve more people,” says Doig. “The Cook County Health grant allows us to invest in new space, and helps us hire and onboard clinicians. It’s a catalyst for growing life-saving care and creates jobs in the community.”

Additional support for programs provided by the Illinois Children's Healthcare Foundation (ILCHF) and the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) Foundation.

“We’re excited to bring more services to the Northwest Side,” adds Southerland. “We’re here to help.”

The Northwest side location is a part of a larger commitment to expand access to mental healthcare in areas where it is needed most, including the South Side of Chicago, where Trilogy is in the process of opening a new mental wellness center in the Chatham neighborhood. Enrollment information is available at 773.382.4060 or intake@trilogyinc.org.

About Trilogy:

Trilogy is a nonprofit community mental healthcare organization providing comprehensive, integrated care that empowers people in mental health recovery to build meaningful, independent lives.

For over 50 years, Trilogy has supported individuals struggling with serious mental illnesses like bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorder, depression, and other conditions, often alongside challenges such as substance use or homelessness.

In 2024, Trilogy served 3,300 clients across Chicago, delivering a full spectrum of mental and behavioral healthcare to some of the city’s most marginalized populations. Learn more at TrilogyInc.org

About Cook County Health:

One of the largest public health systems in the nation, Cook County Health (CCH) serves as the safety-net for health care in Chicago and suburban Cook County. CCH is comprised of two hospitals, a robust network of more than a dozen community health centers, the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center, the Cook County Department of Public Health, Correctional Health Services, which provides health care to individuals at the Cook County Jail and the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, and CountyCare, a Medicaid managed care health plan. Through the health system and the health plan, CCH cares for more than 600,000 individuals each year, and its physicians are experts in their fields, committed to providing their patients with comprehensive, compassionate and cutting-edge care. Today, CCH is transforming the provision of health care in Cook County by promoting community-based primary and preventive care, growing an innovative, collaborative health plan and enhancing the patient experience.

About Cook County Government

Cook County is the second largest county in the United States representing 5.2 million residents in Illinois. The President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Cook County and oversees the Offices Under the President and presides as president of the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.