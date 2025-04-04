San Diego Judge Admonished for Criticizing Racial Justice Act

(Subscription required) In an admonishment order, the judicial watchdog agency said former San Diego County Superior Court Judge Howard Shore misled attorneys about his censure and, separately, criticized the Legislature and its enactment of the California Racial Justice Act, which allows defendants to challenge charges or convictions linked to racism.

