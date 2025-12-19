Filing Governmental Claim in Wrong City Was ‘Clerical’ Error

A judge did not abuse his discretion in permitting the parents of a man fatally shot by police to file a late claim against a governmental entity, Div. Two of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has determined, saying that while it was a “serious” error on the part of a law firm to send papers to the wrong city, it was not an “unreasonable” one.

