City’s Tax on Video Services Doesn’t Breach Federal Prohibition

The Court of Appeal for this district yesterday upheld the validity of a voter-enacted tax in the City of Santa Barbara on video services, holding that it does not violate a federal statute that bars “discriminatory taxes on electronic commerce.”

