StowAway Self Storage Launches 'StowAway Supports' Program to Support Local Non-Profits

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StowAway Self Storage, a locally owned and operated self-storage provider with six locations in the metro Jackson, MS area, is proud to announce the launch of its StowAway Supports program. This community-driven initiative is designed to support local non-profit organizations by providing free storage units, allowing them to focus their resources on serving those in need.

Through StowAway Supports, StowAway Self Storage locations in Canton, Ridgeland, and Reservoir will donate up to three percent (3%) of available storage units to qualified non-profit organizations at no charge. These units can be used for managing donations, storing important files and supplies, and keeping office spaces well-organized.

“As a company that calls this community home, we believe in giving back in meaningful ways,” said Frank Buchanan, Vice President of StateStreet Group, LLC, the parent company of StowAway Self Storage. “The StowAway Supports program is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to strengthening the neighborhoods we serve. By offering storage space to non-profits at no cost, we hope to support their missions and allow them to focus on what matters most—helping others.”

A Legacy of Community Engagement

The StowAway Supports program builds on a long-standing tradition of community service. In partnership with its property management affiliate, StateStreet Group, StowAway Self Storage has been actively involved in fundraising and volunteer efforts, contributing over $500,000 to local charitable causes since 2011.

Beyond financial contributions, StowAway team members dedicate their time and energy to supporting impactful organizations, including:

-Breakthrough T1D

-Stewpot

-The Big Fix Clinic

-CARA (Community Animal Rescue & Adoption)

-Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital

-Shower Power

“We understand that non-profits work tirelessly to uplift our community, and we want to be part of that effort,” said Natalie Sargent, Regional Manager of StowAway Self Storage. “Storage space may seem like a small thing, but for organizations managing donations or supplies, it can make a world of difference. Through StowAway Supports, we’re helping to ease that burden.”

Justin Peterson, President of StateStreet Group, emphasized the company's dedication to community service: "At StowAway, we believe in making a tangible difference in the communities we serve. The StowAway Supports program is our way of giving back to the organizations that do so much for those in need. By providing storage solutions at no cost, we’re helping non-profits maximize their impact and continue their important work.”

How Local Non-Profits Can Apply

Local non-profit organizations interested in StowAway Supports are encouraged to visit or call one of the participating StowAway locations in Canton, Ridgeland, or Reservoir to speak with an on-site Storage Manager. The team is ready to assist and ensure these valuable resources reach those who need them most.

For more information about StowAway Supports or to learn how your non-profit can participate, visit stowawayms.com or contact your nearest StowAway Self Storage location.

