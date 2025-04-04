Premier Promotes Nova Scotia in Denmark

CANADA, April 4 - Premier Tim Houston will leave for Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, April 5, on a provincial trade mission.

During the five-day mission, the Premier will meet with new and existing partners to strengthen relationships. Meetings will touch on a wide range of sectors and opportunities in healthcare, energy and seafood.

“Nova Scotia has so much to offer our trade partners, and we can learn from them, too, as we look to innovate and become more self-reliant,” said Premier Houston. “We value our partnership with Denmark, and I look forward to promoting Nova Scotia at this critical time in our Province’s growth.”

As part of the mission, the Premier will meet with healthcare leaders and attend WindEurope’s annual event which takes place in Copenhagen April 8-10. Energy Minister Trevor Boudreau will also attend the WindEurope event, which is taking place at a time when Europe is looking to transform its energy system. Denmark is aiming to reach complete fossil-fuel-free electricity by 2035 with an interest and expertise in hydrogen and wind energy.

Nova Scotia is currently focused on making the province more self-reliant by investing in critical minerals, wind resources and the seafood sector. The Province is also developing a comprehensive trade action plan to facilitate internal trade, enhance productivity and drive critical sectors with input from businesses and industry.

Quick Facts:

in 2024, Nova Scotia’s exports to Denmark reached $29.4 million; Nova Scotia’s imports from Denmark were valued at $24.4 million

Denmark is a member of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which eliminates tariffs on 98 per cent of Canadian exports to trade partners in the European Union, making trade more predictable, transparent and accessible for Nova Scotia businesses

mission delegates are Premier Houston; Minister Boudreau; Chief of Staff and General Counsel Nicole LaFosse Parker; Executive Deputy Minister Tracey Taweel; and Mike McMurray, Executive Director, International Relations, Department of Intergovernmental Affairs

Additional Resources:

Premier Houston’s April 2 statement on U.S. tariffs: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2025/04/02/statement-us-tariffs-announcement

WindEurope event: https://windeurope.org/