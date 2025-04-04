On-reserve homes fast-tracked for First Nations communities

CANADA, April 4 - First Nations Elders, families and seniors will soon have access to 236 new homes, as construction begins on three on-reserve rental housing developments.

“I commend Khowutzun Development LLP for the unique partnerships and collaboration they have fostered with the Province, BC Housing and other partners,” said Cowichan Tribes Chief Sulsulxumaat Cindy Daniels. “These 200 new homes, at the edge of the Quw’utsun Sta’lo’ (Cowichan River), which has sustained our people physically and spiritually for millennia, will transform the lives of our people.”

The Province, through BC Builds at BC Housing, partnered with three First Nations to fast-track the construction of 236 new on-reserve rental homes:

Cowichan Tribes: 200 homes at 222 Cowichan Way, Duncan;

Lake Babine Nation: 20 homes in the Villages of Tachet and Wit’at; and

20 homes in the Villages of Tachet and Wit’at; and Tsawout First Nation: 16 homes at 7593 Tetayut Rd., Saanichton.

The new homes are funded in part by the BC Builds program, launched in February 2024 to deliver more homes for middle-income earners. They are prioritized for First Nations members with middle incomes, providing them more attainable housing options so they can stay and continue working and providing services in their own communities. Since the program launch, approximately 1,400 homes are underway, with nearly 2,500 more in various stages of early development.

“It is vital that Indigenous people in the province continue to have access to housing where they feel culturally safe and supported,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “The new 236 BC Builds homes will support many First Nations members dedicated to providing the services people rely on, and also offer more opportunities for them to stay, strengthen cultural ties, and thrive in the community they call home.”

River’s Edge, the Cowichan Tribes development, will provide one- and two-bedroom homes, many of which will include dens. The Lake Babine Nation’s multi-unit housing project will have a mix of two- and four-bedroom homes in the villages of Tachet and Wit’at. Tsawout First Nation’s development will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, suitable for growing families.

“We’re proud to be building homes again,” said Chief Abraham Pelkey of SȾÁUTW̱ (Tsawout) First Nation. “Our members will soon be living peacefully and comfortably in new homes designed to meet their needs. Thank you, BC Housing, for making this a reality for our Nation. To our administration and staff – your hard work in getting us to this day does not go unnoticed.”

Each of the three developments will be owned and operated by the respective First Nations and is designed to reflect the housing strategy of their communities. This means that not only are the homes of suitable size, but rents are within reach for the Nation members and will remain affordable.

These projects are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. In 2018, B.C. became the first and only province in Canada to invest in First Nations housing on reserves, a federal jurisdiction.

Since 2017, the Province has nearly 92,000 homes delivered or underway, including almost 6,800 homes for Indigenous people, both on and off reserve.

Quotes:

Lana Popham, MLA for Saanich South –

“New homes on reserve represent more than just a roof over one’s head; they are a step toward meaningful reconciliation and a commitment to a better future for Indigenous communities in our province. These new homes will go a long way in serving working people and families, thanks to the partnership between governments, developers, and community groups.”

Qwulti’​stunaat, Debra Toporowski, MLA for Cowichan Valley –

“Building new homes on reserve for Indigenous people is not just about providing shelter, but about reconciliation and creating spaces where culture, tradition, and future generations can thrive together. The 200 new homes in Cowichan Valley will become a solid foundation for many Elders, seniors, and families, where they can flourish and strengthen their communities.”

Renée Olson, interim CEO, Khowutzun Development LLP –

“Today represents the power of collaboration and community. Our team has delivered an inspired design that reflects the deep significance of the Cowichan River, the land, and the central role family plays in the lives of Cowichan Tribes citizens. River’s Edge is a positive legacy that will serve generations to come.”

