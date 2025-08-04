Drivers are advised the on-ramp to eastbound Highway 1 from East 1st Avenue will close for three weeks, from Aug. 4, 2025, until Aug. 25, 2025, as the City of Vancouver completes street upgrades on East 1st Avenue.

During the closure period, there will be no right or left turn onto the on-ramp from East 1st Avenue. Drivers can detour through East Hastings Street or Grandview Highway eastbound to access Highway 1 eastbound and should plan additional travel time through the route.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit will advise if any further closures or extensions are needed.

Motorists are reminded to obey signage. Traffic updates will be available on www.DriveBC.ca.