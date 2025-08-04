Medals of Good Citizenship mark a decade of honouring selfless service

CANADA, August 4 - Eighteen individuals are being recognized for their exceptional contributions as the Medal of Good Citizenship marks 10 years of celebrating community service in British Columbia.

“Today marks a decade of celebrating exceptional people who do remarkable things out of the goodness of their hearts,” said Premier David Eby. “This year’s honourees exemplify what it means to be a good citizen by selflessly stepping up to help their fellow British Columbians with kindness, compassion and commitment. Thank you to all the Medal of Good Citizenship recipients for inspiring everyone around you.”

The Medal of Good Citizenship celebrates individuals who have acted in a generous, kind or selfless manner for the betterment of their communities, without expectation of reward. The medal was established in 2015 and is the second-highest honour the province can bestow on its citizens. Including this year’s recipients, the province has awarded 196 Medals of Good Citizenship since the honour’s inception in 2015.

“As we commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Medal of Good Citizenship, I am deeply grateful for the outstanding individuals who have served our communities in powerful ways,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, and chair of the Medal of Good Citizenship selection committee. “This year’s recipients continue that legacy. Their compassion and dedication have touched the lives of many, exemplifying the very best qualities of what it means to be a British Columbian.”

The Medal of Good Citizenship recipients for 2025 are:

Troy MacBeth Abromaitis (Lex7em’ken Drynock), Richmond, for rebuilding Lytton and honouring Indigenous survivors.

Roxana Aune, Surrey, for empowering immigrants and enriching Canadian society;

Montana Burgess, Rossland, for bridging communities and politics to build a sustainable, more inclusive B.C.;

Victoria Clarke, Saanich, for revitalizing search and rescue with compassion, courage and community leadership;

Wadood Dilsoz, Surrey, for being a lifeline for Afghan newcomers and a champion of cultural belonging in B.C.;

Dr. Olivier Drouin, Terrace, for bringing advanced medicine and holistic healing to northern B.C.;

Chloe Goodison, Port Moody, for empowering youth and saving lives through education on B.C.’s toxic-drug crisis;

Hanna Grover, Surrey, for empowering youth through poetry, advancing health equity and inspiring change across Canada;

Pamela Horton, North Vancouver (posthumously), for being a lifelong champion of disability rights, accessibility and inclusive communities;

Crystal Hung, Vancouver, for redefining philanthropy through innovation, inclusion and community empowerment;

Marie Elizabeth (Betty) MacMichael, Coquitlam, for pioneering long-term care in B.C. as a Métis health-care leader, transforming public health, education and elder care;

Kōshin Moonfist, Sooke, for leadership and daily acts of service, becoming a symbol of compassion, resilience and unity;

Tulugak Payette, Nanaimo, for championing truth and reconciliation, inspiring systemic change;

Ted Price and Anne Laughlin, Prince George, for founding and volunteering with Miracle Theatre, transforming theatre into a lifeline for charities;

Bruce Saunders, Victoria, for cultivating community and mental-health support through film, food and compassion;

Dara Jan Vink, Quilchena, for championing inclusion and 2SLGBTQI+ empowerment, building safe, joyful communities throughout B.C.; and

Joyce Wilby, Alert Bay, for preserving Alert Bay’s cultural legacy and First Nations heritage through literacy, history and community health.

Medal presentation ceremonies will be held in late fall 2025.

Nominations for the Medal of Good Citizenship are accepted year round. Any current or former long-term resident of B.C. is eligible to be nominated. Youth and posthumous nominations are welcome.

Learn More:

To read the citations of the 2025 Medal of Good Citizenship recipients, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/honours-and-awards/medal-good-citizenship/latest-recipients

For more information about the Medal of Good Citizenship, including how to nominate someone, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/honours-and-awards/medal-good-citizenship