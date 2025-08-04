Fifteen individuals appointed to the Order of British Columbia

CANADA, August 4 - Fifteen people who exemplify excellence will be invested into the Order of British Columbia, the province’s highest honour.

Established in 1989, the Order of B.C. recognizes individuals from all walks of life and fields of endeavour who have made extraordinary contributions to the province and beyond.

The 2025 recipients of the Order of B.C. are:

Stan Bevan (Satsan), Terrace, for his cultural leadership, mastery as a carver and pioneering contributions to education that shaped a generation of Northwest Coast First Nations artists.

Graham Clarke, Vancouver, for his role in driving Vancouver’s rise as a global hub through visionary leadership in aviation, trade and tourism.

Charmaine Crooks, CM, West Vancouver, for her trailblazing Olympic legacy and tireless advocacy for youth, equity and global sport.

Dr. Sandy Dhami, Richmond, for her enduring dedication to transforming the lives of neurodiverse children and families through inclusive education, mental-health advocacy and compassionate care.

Dr. Ruth Grunau, Vancouver, for her pioneering research that has transformed global understanding and care of infant pain, advancing neonatal health of infants born very pre-term and shaping clinical practices worldwide.

Elder Gwen Harry (Chésha7 / Wigistame), Squamish, for her lifetime of transformative leadership in education, healing and economic development, all while inspiring collaborative reconciliation in B.C.

Dr. Mark Jaccard, Vancouver, for his career contributions to global climate action through innovative energy and environment policy analysis, public engagement and pragmatic, science-based leadership.

Jeremy Kinsman, Victoria, for his lifelong service in diplomacy and public dialogue, advancing Canada’s voice on the global stage.

Chief Robert Louie (Simo), OC, West Kelowna, for his transformative leadership in Indigenous self-governance and economic development, setting a national standard for community empowerment and prosperity.

Dr. Robin Love, Lantzville, for his visionary leadership and mentorship, while transforming palliative care and inspiring a global standard of compassionate, equitable end-of-life care.

Susannah Pierce, West Vancouver, for her groundbreaking leadership in business and unwavering advocacy for women and Indigenous communities.

Allan Seckel, KC, Vancouver, for his leadership and lasting impact across law, government and community, helping to shape a more just and inclusive B.C.

Martha Sturdy, West Vancouver, for her groundbreaking contributions to art and design, while inspiring generations through bold creativity, global influence and a lifelong commitment to trailblazing for women in business and the arts.

Alan Twigg, CM, Vancouver, for his unparalleled contributions to B.C.’s literary landscape, championing writers, preserving stories and building the foundation of a thriving literary culture.

Dr. John Yee, Vancouver, for his life-saving leadership in lung transplantation and cancer screening, delivering world-class care and hope to patients in B.C.

The appointees will be invested at a ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.

Quotes:

Wendy Cocchia, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia and Chancellor of the Order of British Columbia –

“As Chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, and in my role as the Crown’s representative, it is a profound privilege to recognize 15 outstanding individuals being welcomed into the order. Their dedication, compassion and vision have left a lasting mark on communities across our province. By lifting others and leading with purpose, they are helping to shape a stronger, more inclusive British Columbia for generations to come.”

Premier David Eby –

“Congratulations to this year’s recipients of the Order of British Columbia. Every one of you has made life better for your fellow British Columbians through your leadership, innovation and advocacy. Your contributions inspire all of us to do great things and give back to our communities.”

Learn More:

To read the citations of the 2025 Order of B.C. recipients, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/honours-and-awards/order-of-bc/members

For more information about the Order of B.C., including how to nominate someone, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/honours-and-awards/order-of-bc