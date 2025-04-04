Credit One Bank and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada Team Up for Number One Fan Initiative

Credit: Credit One Bank

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas-based credit card company Credit One Bank surprised 10 students from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada with an unforgettable experience at the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game on Sunday, March 23 as part of its Number One Fan program.“We are proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada and create opportunities for these students to experience the excitement of a live Vegas Golden Knights game,” said Christina Ortiz, Senior Manager of Sponsorships at Credit One Bank. “Number One Fan reflects Credit One Bank’s commitment to fostering positive change and community engagement in Southern Nevada. The kids have a great time, and the program has become a big part of the Bank’s company culture.”Decked out in Golden Knights gear they’d received at a surprise event the previous week, the kids and several staff members of the Boys & Girls Clubs were picked up in a limo van and taken to the arena on game night. There, they enjoyed pre-game festivities in the iconic Fortress before watching the game and enjoying a deluxe buffet from the Credit One Bank suite. They also had a chance to meet and take pictures with VGK mascot Chance and members of the Vegas Vivas dance team.Credit One Bank launched the Number One Fan initiative in spring of 2023 to offer exclusive experiences to students and families in Southern Nevada by partnering with local nonprofit organizations. Throughout the past year, the initiative has brought families closer to local sports teams including the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aviators, providing unforgettable experiences for the community.Credit One Bank’s Number One Fan initiative continues to positively impact the community by creating unforgettable experiences for those in need. To learn more about Credit One Bank and the work they do in the Las Vegas community, please visit CreditOneBank.com # # #About Credit One Bank:Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.