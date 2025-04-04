U.S. Chamber, Bristol Chamber Host U.S. Representatives Diana Harshbarger and Morgan Griffith for Roundtable on Tax Reform

BRISTOL, TN – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce hosted U.S. Representatives Diana Harshbarger (R-TN-01) and Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09) for a roundtable discussion in Bristol, Tennessee with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representatives Diana Harshbarger and Morgan Griffith are on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 1st District of Tennessee and 9th District of Virginia will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“Today’s discussion in Bristol, Tennessee with Congresswoman Harshbarger and Congressman Griffith highlighted the importance of maintaining a competitive tax code that will benefit American workers, businesses, and families,” said Moore Hallmark, Vice President and Managing Director of Regional Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce extends its gratitude to both members of Congress for their continued leadership and advocacy on this critical matter.”

“It was great joining the U.S. Chamber and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce for a productive roundtable on the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the importance of making these pro-growth tax policies permanent,” said Congresswoman Harshbarger. “We heard directly from local job creators about how these tax cuts helped them expand, hire more workers, and invest back into our region. I will continue fighting to protect the policies that empower workers, reward innovation, and put local businesses, not Washington bureaucrats, back in the driver’s seat, and I’m thankful to have great partners in the Chamber of Commerce.”

“Pro-growth, anti-excessive regulatory policies are essential to a healthy and vibrant economy,” said Congressman Griffith. “I look forward to continuing my advocacy for such important policies at the federal level to help working families and small businesses in Southwest Virginia. I appreciate the work of those who dedicate time to develop Southwest Virginia’s economy and make the region a good place to work, live and raise a family.”

“Hosting both Congressman Griffith and Congresswoman Harshbarger was especially valuable, as it allowed us to address regional challenges and opportunities together,” said Beth Rhinehart, President and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. “Our discussion shed light on how uncertainty is impacting employers and entrepreneurs. To foster continued growth in our region and strengthen the national economy, it’s crucial that we maintain ongoing dialogues like this to exchange important insights for the Bristol Chamber’s business community and greater region.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

