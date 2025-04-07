Capital Q Ventures Announces Investment in Flora Advanced Materials

Capital Q Ventures Announces Significant Strategic Investment in Flora Advanced Materials to Accelerate Innovation in Sustainable Coatings and Smart Materials

We are thrilled to partner with the team at Flora Advanced Materials, whose mission and technological innovation align perfectly with our focus on sustainability, deep tech, and impact” — Trip McCaffrey, Director of Venture Capital at Capital Q Ventures

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Q Ventures, a leading private equity and venture capital firm focused on impact-driven investments, is proud to announce its strategic investment in Flora Advanced Materials, a pioneering company in the development of eco-friendly, high-performance surface coatings and smart materials.Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Flora Advanced Materials (formerly Flora Coatings) is known for its cutting-edge advancements in non-toxic, sustainable coatings that serve a wide range of industries, including healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and consumer goods. Their flagship technologies—such as FLYCO (anti-corrosion), AVIRAL (anti-adhesion), and INVESIL (antimicrobial coating)—have set new benchmarks in performance, safety, and sustainability.This strategic investment from Capital Q Ventures will enable Flora Advanced Materials to accelerate its R&D efforts, expand manufacturing capabilities, and scale commercial deployment of its innovative product line across domestic and international markets.“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Flora Advanced Materials, whose mission and technological innovation align perfectly with our focus on sustainability, deep tech, and impact,” said Trip McCaffrey, Director of Venture Capital at Capital Q Ventures. “Their groundbreaking work in biobased polymers and smart coatings represents the future of surface protection and environmental responsibility.”“With Capital Q Ventures’ support, we are well-positioned to expand our product reach, strengthen our IP portfolio, and continue solving real-world problems with clean and effective material science,” said Dr. Atul Tiwari, CEO and CTO of Flora Advanced Materials. “This partnership marks a major milestone in our growth journey.”Flora Advanced Materials has received prior recognition and funding from notable organizations including Techstars, Plug and Play, the National Science Foundation, and the Center for Entrepreneurial Innovation. With Capital Q Ventures now onboard, the company is set to enter its next phase of growth and innovation.About Capital Q VenturesCapital Q Ventures is a diversified private equity firm that empowers early-stage and growth-stage companies through strategic capital and hands-on support. With a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation, Capital Q Ventures partners with visionary entrepreneurs across multiple sectors.About Flora Advanced MaterialsFlora Advanced Materials is an innovation-led company developing sustainable coatings, materials, and surface technologies that solve critical problems across industries. With a focus on environmental responsibility, safety, and performance, Flora Surfaces is redefining the future of smart surfaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.