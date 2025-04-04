MDC's Andy Dalton Range moves to summer schedule

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center wants to remind its patrons that the facility is now on its summer schedule.

That means the weekly schedule for the Dalton Range is as follows:

Monday and Tuesday – closed

Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday – 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Thursday – 1-7:30 p.m.

MDC’s Dalton Range is located in Greene County, near Ash Grove, at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. The facility offers a variety of firearm and archery target shooting opportunities and also offers free programs throughout the year.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Dalton Range by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.