WTFem Announces Lineup of Career-Focused Programming at 2025 National Hurricane Conference

WTFem Events to Offer Insights, Education, Networking and Professional Development For Women; Conference Takes Place in New Orleans, LA from April 14-17, 2025

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Women in the Field of Emergency Management ( WTFem ) is proud to announce a full schedule of dynamic workshops, panels and events at the upcoming 2025 National Hurricane Conference , taking place April 14-17, 2025 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana.WTFem is a national initiative dedicated to supporting women in emergency management and disaster response – fields critical to public safety, resilience and recovery. The WTFem experience at this year’s conference offers insights, education, networking and professional development through the following events:WTFem Happy HourMonday, April 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.Kick off the week with drinks, connection and community. Includes complimentary professional headshots, light bites and fun giveaways.From Response to Recovery: Women Leaders Share Their Katrina StoriesTuesday, April 15 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.Marking 20 years since Hurricane Katrina, hear powerful TED-style talks from trailblazing women who led response and recovery efforts during one of America’s most challenging and defining disasters.Leadership Lessons for Developing High-Performing Teams Led by The McChrystal GroupTuesday, April 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.Explore the proven Team of Teamsframework and learn how to build leadership capacity through trust, shared goals, and empowered execution – tools essential for leading in crisis environments.Eras Tour: Evolving & Owning Your Success as a Woman Leader in Emergency Management Led by AC Disaster ConsultingTuesday, April 15 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.Celebrate your journey! This empowering session encourages women to embrace every “era” of their career, break barriers, advocate for others, and claim their voice in the industry.Leadership Fireside Chat with Brittany Perkins CastilloTuesday, April 15 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.Join WTFem Founder and AshBritt CEO Brittany Perkins Castillo for a candid conversation with a top industry leader about her career path, lessons learned and the future of the field. Liz McCartney, educator, founder, and former CNN Hero will share how Hurricane Katrina led her to establish SBP, a trailblazing NGO leader in disaster response. McCartney will discuss innovations in public-private partnerships, collaboration around disaster response, and her leadership journey.Speed mentoring RoundtableWednesday, April 16 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.Connect with experienced professionals in rotating small-group discussions covering career transitions, early career moves, professional growth, and work-life balance.Note: All WTFem events are open to registered attendees of the 2025 National Hurricane Conference. No pre-registration required.“At WTFem, we support women in emergency management by increasing visibility, sharing resources, and providing focused professional development opportunities,” said Brittany Perkins Castillo, CEO of AshBritt and Founder of WTFem. “This is a rewarding career field – and we’re here to support the profession and women in it.”To view the full WTFem conference schedule or learn how to get involved, visit www.wtfem.org . Join the conversation on LinkedIn via the WTFem LinkedIn Group, and follow @wtfemergencymanagement on Instagram.About WTFemWomen in the Field of Emergency Management (WTFem) connects women in the emergency management and disaster response industry and shares resources, events, personal experiences, and opportunities that supports those in the field while encouraging women nationwide to consider a career in emergency management. Learn more at https://wtfem.org/ About the National Hurricane ConferenceThe primary goal of the National Hurricane Conference is to improve hurricane preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation in order to save lives and property in the United States and the tropical islands of the Caribbean and Pacific. In addition, the conference serves as a national forum for federal, state and local officials to exchange ideas and recommend new policies to improve Emergency Management. Learn more at https://hurricanemeeting.com

