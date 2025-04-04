St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Assault on a Protected Professional

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4009904

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/2/2025

LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on a protected professional

ACCUSED: Righley Jones

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Officers with the Barre City Police Department assisted the VT State Police in serving a citation on Righley Jones for Assault On a Protected Professional. The VT State Police were notified of an assault that occurred On December 24th, 2024, while Jones was incarcerated at the Northeast Vermont Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. Investigation revealed that during an escort within the correctional facility, Jones struck a correctional guard causing pain. Jones is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Caledonia County for 5/12/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/12/2025 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111