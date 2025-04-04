St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Assault on a Protected Professional
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4009904
TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/2/2025
LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Assault on a protected professional
ACCUSED: Righley Jones
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Officers with the Barre City Police Department assisted the VT State Police in serving a citation on Righley Jones for Assault On a Protected Professional. The VT State Police were notified of an assault that occurred On December 24th, 2024, while Jones was incarcerated at the Northeast Vermont Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. Investigation revealed that during an escort within the correctional facility, Jones struck a correctional guard causing pain. Jones is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Caledonia County for 5/12/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/12/2025 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None
Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis
Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Office: 802-748-3111
