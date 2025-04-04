Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Assault on a Protected Professional

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24A4009904

 

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis

 

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks            

 

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/2/2025 

 

LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VIOLATION: Assault on a protected professional

 

ACCUSED: Righley Jones

 

AGE: 24

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Officers with the Barre City Police Department assisted the VT State Police in serving a citation on Righley Jones for Assault On a Protected Professional. The VT State Police were notified of an assault that occurred On December 24th, 2024, while Jones was incarcerated at the Northeast Vermont Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. Investigation revealed that during an escort within the correctional facility, Jones struck a correctional guard causing pain. Jones is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Caledonia County for 5/12/2025 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE: 05/12/2025 0830 hours

 

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

 

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

 

Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

