Media Credential Renewal Process Wrapping Up

Media credentials for Nebraska courts expired at the end of March 2025. Journalists who wish to continue participating in media pools or using approved electronic devices in courtrooms must apply for a new credential every two years. The new badge will be valid through March 31, 2027.

The Communications Office is finalizing updated credentials for all journalists who have requested renewal.

To be recredentialed, journalists must complete a new application—regardless of whether they currently hold a badge. The process includes a short review covering Article 20 of the Nebraska Supreme Court Rules.

If you are aware of any reporters still using badges that expired in March 2025, please remind them to submit a new application as soon as possible.

A media credential is not required to attend court, observe proceedings, take notes, or write stories. It is only necessary for participation in media pools or the use of approved electronic devices during proceedings.