Sarpy County Juvenile Drug Court Honors Graduate

The Sarpy County Juvenile Drug Court held a graduation ceremony on January 13, 2026, at the Sarpy County Courthouse in Papillion, with Judge Jonathan Crosby presiding. Representatives from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, Andrew Erickson, and the Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office, Todd West, were also in attendance.

Graduation marks the successful completion of an intensive program that includes comprehensive substance use treatment, close community supervision, and full accountability. Upon graduation, the participant’s charges are dismissed.

Juvenile Drug Courts provide an alternative pathway through the justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized, team-based approach within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among youth with substance use disorders while promoting public safety.

The program incorporates evidence-based practices, including validated risk and needs assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, and a structured system of incentives and sanctions. Participants also receive rehabilitative and supportive services aimed at increasing the likelihood of long-term recovery and successful reintegration into the community.

Photo: Judge Jonathan Crosby with graduate.