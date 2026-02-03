Platte County Problem-Solving Court Celebrates First Graduation

The Platte County Problem-Solving Court reached an important milestone by holding its first graduation ceremony, on January 30, 2026. The event celebrated graduates Cody, Holly, and Dana, marking the success of a program designed to promote accountability, recovery, and community safety.

The graduation brought together members of the judiciary, county leadership, and community partners who have supported the court since its inception. Those in attendance included Justice Jason Bergevin, who founded the court and addressed the graduates; Probation Administrator Gene Cotter; Deputy Probation Administrator Bob Denton; State Problem-Solving Courts Director Adam Jorgensen; local law enforcement; County Board members; and members of the problem-solving court team.

As part of the ceremony, County Board Member Kim Kwapnioski presented each graduate with a signed certificate from U.S. Congressman Mike Flood, recognizing the graduates’ commitment to positive change and the significance of this achievement for Platte County.

This first graduation represents months of dedication and hard work by the participants, as well as the collaborative efforts of the court, treatment providers, and community partners. Platte County Problem-Solving Court looks forward to continuing its mission to promote rehabilitation, reduce recidivism, and strengthen the community through innovative and compassionate justice—proof that accountability and compassion can exist in the same courtroom.

Problem-Solving Courts offer an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. Operating within the existing court structure, these courts use a collaborative, team-based approach to reduce recidivism and substance use. Through validated risk and needs assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, and the use of incentives and sanctions, Problem-Solving Courts enhance public safety while supporting long-term recovery and rehabilitation.

For additional information, please contact:

Sarah Ryba, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 563-4910 Email: sarah.ryba@nejudicial.gov

Top photo (L to R): Graduate Holly, Judge Jason Doele, Graduate Cody, and Graduate Dana.

Bottom photo: Justice Jason Bergevin addressing the court.