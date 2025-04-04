LA ORIGINAL BANDA EL LIMÓN DE SALVADOR LIZÁRRAGA INTRODUCES THEIR NEW VOCALIST, MANUEL ÁVILA

# 1 en Monitor Latino #1 en Mediabase

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga announced yesterday during a press conference the addition of their new vocalist, Manuel Ávila. With this new member, the band reaffirms its commitment to continue offering fans the best of banda music in a year that is especially meaningful as they celebrate their 60th anniversary.

“I feel incredibly fortunate and grateful for this opportunity. Being part of a band with such a rich history and so much love from the public is an honor for me. I’m excited to share my voice and passion for music with all the fans of Banda Limón,” said Manuel Ávila.

During the press conference, current vocalists Víctor Noriega and Ramón Maldonado warmly welcomed him, highlighting his talent and the enthusiasm with which he joins the band.

This weekend will mark Manuel Ávila’s official debut on stage as a member of La Original, a moment that will undoubtedly go down in the band’s history and in the hearts of its fans. The group will perform this Friday, April 4 in Woodland, Saturday the 5th in Santa Clarita, and Sunday, April 6 in Petaluma, California, where fans will be able to enjoy Manuel’s voice for the first time as he performs the band’s greatest hits.

“Manuel’s arrival marks a new chapter in the story of La Original. We are confident that his talent and energy will be well received by our fans, who have supported us unconditionally for six decades,” said Juan Lizárraga, the band’s musical director.

As part of its 60th anniversary, La Original Banda El Limón continues with a special tour celebrating its legacy in regional Mexican music. In addition to the release of their latest album Momentos, the band is already working on a new album featuring special collaborations, which will be part of this major six-decade celebration.

Currently, the hit "Me Enamoré" holds the #1 position on Monitor Latino and Mediabase charts, and is #4 on Billboard, further solidifying La Original Banda El Limón as one of the most beloved and influential bands in the genre.

