La Original Banda El Limón celebra un año histórico lleno de reconocimientos, lanzamientos y momentos inolvidables

Dia de Banda el Limón La Original Banda El Limón es #1 en Billboard

La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga closes one of the most emblematic years of its career

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga cierra uno de los años más emblemáticos de su trayectoria, celebrando su 60 aniversario con una serie extraordinaria de logros que reafirmaron su legado, su vigencia musical y su impacto cultural en México y Estados Unidos. Reconocimientos oficiales, colaboraciones especiales, presentaciones históricas y el lanzamiento de nueva música marcaron un 2025 inolvidable para la agrupación.

Reconocimientos oficiales en México y Estados Unidos

El año comenzó con distinciones importantes:

En enero, La Original recibió un Reconocimiento Especial por parte de Promotores Unidos USA, destacando su trayectoria, profesionalismo y aportación al crecimiento del regional mexicano en Estados Unidos.

Durante su presentación en Promotores Unidos USA, la banda fue homenajeada con un reconocimiento especial de Monitor Latino USA, una distinción que celebra su presencia constante en los charts y su relevancia en la industria musical.

Además, a lo largo del año, la agrupación continuó acumulando honores oficiales:

En Junio, en Atlanta GA, el Consul General de México Javier Diaz de Leon les entregó un reconocimiento especial por su trayectoria musical.

La Ciudad de Lynwood otorgó a la banda las Llaves de la Ciudad, un reconocimiento entregado por su alcaldesa Rita Soto durante una ceremonia oficial.

La Vice-alcaldesa de El Monte Marisol Cortez otorgó una proclamación especial en honor al 60 aniversario.

La ciudad de Los Ángeles proclamó oficialmente el “Día de La Original Banda El Limón”, entregado el 11 de octubre durante el Latino Carnaval of South Central.

Asimismo, el Congreso de los Estados Unidos les otorgó un reconocimiento especial por su invaluable aportación cultural y por sus 60 años de exitosa trayectoria.

Durante su concierto en la Arena CDMX, la banda fue homenajeada con un reconocimiento especial de Monitor Latino México y Monitor Latino USA, una distinción que celebra su presencia constante en los charts y su relevancia en la industria musical.

Presentaciones históricas en escenarios icónicos

Este año, La Original dejó huella en algunos de los recintos deportivos más importantes de Estados Unidos:

Durante el Mexican Heritage Weekend de los Arizona Diamondbacks, la agrupación tuvo el honor de interpretar el Himno Nacional Mexicano en la voz de Víctor Noriega y ejecutarlo en vivo junto a la banda, marcando un hecho sin precedentes en Estados Unidos para una agrupación mexicana, reafirmando así su papel como embajadores musicales de México.

Se presentaron en el Dodger Stadium durante el Mexican Heritage Night, donde hicieron vibrar al público angelino con su inconfundible estilo.

Lanzamientos que honran seis décadas de historia

El 27 de noviembre, La Original estrenó su EP conmemorativo “El Legado Continúa”, una producción especial para celebrar su 60 aniversario. Este proyecto incluye colaboraciones y duetos con grandes figuras de la música:

Grupo Bronco

El Tri

Julio Preciado

El EP fusiona el estilo tradicional de La Original con las personalidades de estos artistas icónicos, creando un material que mira hacia el futuro sin olvidar su historia.

Conquista de escenarios en México

El concierto en la Arena CDMX se convirtió en uno de los eventos más esperados del año, con un público entregado que celebró cada éxito de la Banda Limón junto a sus ex-vocalistas que marcaron etapas fundamentales en la agrupación: Israel Valdez, Toño Lizárraga y Lorenzo Méndez.

Asimismo, el 28 de noviembre, La Original tuvo el honor de cerrar el Tonic Fest de Acapulco, Guerrero, compartiendo este momento histórico con sus ex-vocalistas Originales como: Julio Preciado, Israel Valdez, Toño Lizárraga y Lorenzo Méndez.

Un legado más vivo que nunca

El 2025 se consolidó como un año que fortaleció aún más la posición de La Original Banda El Limón dentro de la música regional mexicana. Entre reconocimientos oficiales, presentaciones históricas, nuevos lanzamientos y momentos inolvidables, la agrupación reafirmó que su legado continúa creciendo y trascendiendo generaciones.

Y para cerrar el año con broche de oro, no olvides escuchar todas las canciones navideñas de La Original en tu Plataforma preferida. Preparándose ya para un 2026 lleno de proyectos, La Banda el Limón de Salvador Lizárraga seguirá celebrando con sus fans seis décadas de música, cultura e identidad, así que no te pierdas el Vivela Banda Tour 2026...

English Version Below:

Los Angeles, CA, December 15, 2025 — ICCF — La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga closes one of the most emblematic years of its career, celebrating its 60th anniversary with an extraordinary series of achievements that reaffirmed its legacy, musical relevance, and cultural impact in Mexico and the United States. Official recognitions, special collaborations, historic performances, and the release of new music marked an unforgettable 2025 for the band.

Official Recognitions in Mexico and the United States

The year began with significant distinctions:

In January, La Original received a Special Recognition from Promotores Unidos USA, highlighting its career, professionalism, and contribution to the growth of regional Mexican music in the United States.

During its presentation with Promotores Unidos USA, the band was also honored with a special recognition from Monitor Latino USA, celebrating its consistent presence on the charts and its relevance within the music industry.

Additionally, throughout the year, the group continued to accumulate official honors:

• In June, in Atlanta, GA, the Consul General of Mexico, Javier Díaz de León, presented the band with a special recognition for its musical career.

• The City of Lynwood awarded the band the Keys to the City, presented by Mayor Rita Soto during an official ceremony.

• El Monte Vice Mayor Marisol Cortez granted a special proclamation in honor of the band’s 60th anniversary.

• The City of Los Angeles officially proclaimed “La Original Banda El Limón Day,” presented on October 11 during the Latino Carnaval of South Central.

• Likewise, the United States Congress granted the band a special recognition for its invaluable cultural contribution and for its 60 years of successful career.

• During their concert at Arena CDMX, the band was honored with a special recognition from Monitor Latino Mexico and Monitor Latino USA, celebrating their constant chart presence and relevance in the music industry.

Historic Performances on Iconic Stages

This year, La Original left its mark on some of the most important sports venues in the United States:

• During the Mexican Heritage Weekend of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the band had the honor of performing the Mexican National Anthem, sung by Víctor Noriega and played live with the band—marking an unprecedented moment in the United States for a Mexican band and reaffirming their role as musical ambassadors of Mexico.

• They also performed at Dodger Stadium during Mexican Heritage Night, electrifying the Los Angeles crowd with their unmistakable style.

Releases That Honor Six Decades of History

On November 27, La Original released its commemorative EP “El Legado Continúa,” a special production celebrating its 60th anniversary. This project includes collaborations and duets with major figures in music:

• Grupo Bronco

• El Tri

• Julio Preciado

The EP blends La Original’s traditional style with the personalities of these iconic artists, creating a project that looks to the future while honoring its history.

Conquering Stages in Mexico

The concert at Arena CDMX became one of the most anticipated events of the year, with a devoted audience celebrating every hit by Banda El Limón alongside former vocalists who marked key eras in the group: Israel Valdez, Toño Lizárraga, and Lorenzo Méndez.

Likewise, on November 28, La Original had the honor of closing Tonic Fest in Acapulco, Guerrero, sharing this historic moment with its original former vocalists, including Julio Preciado, Israel Valdez, Toño Lizárraga, and Lorenzo Méndez.

A Legacy More Alive Than Ever

The year 2025 solidified itself as one that further strengthened La Original Banda El Limón’s position within regional Mexican music. Between official recognitions, historic performances, new releases, and unforgettable moments, the band reaffirmed that its legacy continues to grow and transcend generations.

And to close the year with a golden touch, don’t forget to listen to all of La Original’s holiday songs on your favorite platform. Already preparing for a 2026 full of projects, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga will continue celebrating six decades of music, culture, and identity with its fans so don’t miss the ¡Vívela Banda Tour 2026!

Legal Disclaimer:

