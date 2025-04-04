Waqf Amendment Bill incomplete; government must address injustices against Hindus! – Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

While the Waqf Amendment Bill introduced by the central government has curtailed some of the excessive powers granted to the Waqf Board, it still fails to fully safeguard the lands belonging to the Hindu community. The current Bill remains incomplete and lacks the necessary provisions to protect Hindu rights comprehensively. To rectify the historical injustices inflicted upon Hindu-owned lands, the government must seriously consider the recommendations put forth by Hindu representatives before the Joint Parliamentary Committee and take corrective measures, demanded the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

The organization fully supports the removal of certain draconian provisions, including Sections 40, 104, 107, and 108 in the proposed Bill. As per Section 3(c), only government-owned lands will be investigated, and details of previously designated Waqf properties will be collected. However, if lands belonging to Hindu temples, trusts, other communities, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have been unjustly classified as Waqf properties, they will not be subject to retrospective scrutiny. This means the Bill provides no assurance that such lands will be restored to the Hindu community.

Given these concerns, further amendments to the Bill are necessary to ensure the complete protection of Hindu property rights. The Hindu community demands that: All lands previously designated as Waqf properties be thoroughly investigated. Illegitimate Waqf claims on Hindu temples, trusts, properties of other communities, and ASI-protected sites be immediately annulled. The special privileges granted to the Waqf Board be entirely revoked. The struggle for Hindu rights will continue, and the community must unite to raise its voice in defence of its lands, stated the Samiti.