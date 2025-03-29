Deputy CM orders monthly grant of ₹50,000 for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple!

Demand for development of Sindhudurg fort and surrounding areas!

From the left, Mr. Satish Sonar and Mr. Ravi Nalawade from the Samiti, along with Shiv Sena MLA Mr. Anand Bondarkar, submitting a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Eknath Shinde

While large sums are being allocated for the upkeep of Aurangzeb’s tomb, the meager financial support for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s temple is unjust, stated a delegation from the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti to Deputy Chief Minister Shri. Eknath Shinde. Responding positively, Shri. Shinde issued a written directive to the Revenue Department Secretary to immediately submit a proposal to increase the monthly grant for Shri Shivrajeshwar Temple from ₹250 to ₹50,000. To set an example, Shri. Shinde personally donated ₹50,000 to the temple and assured regular financial support in the future. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti expressed gratitude for his prompt and positive action.

On this occasion, Shri. Satish Sonar, Shri. Ravi Nalawade, and Shiv Sena MLA from Nanded, Shri. Anand Bondarkar, were present on behalf of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. The Samiti highlighted that during the Congress regime at the Centre, funds have been allocated for Aurangzeb’s tomb since 2012. Until November 2023, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had spent over ₹6.50 lakhs on its maintenance. They argued that Aurangzeb, a cruel invader who brutally tortured and killed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, does not deserve such recognition. Spending government funds on his tomb is an insult to Maharashtra’s pride and self-respect. Therefore, the Samiti demanded that this funding be stopped and a substantial grant be allocated for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Temple instead.

Demand for development of Sindhudurg Fort for Shiv devotees.

The ancient temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sindhudurg Fort in Malvan, built by Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj, remains the only temple dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj. Millions of Shiv devotees and tourists visit this historic site every year. Since the fort is accessible only by boat, proper infrastructure and facilities are essential to enhance the visitor experience.

Currently, the fort faces issues such as overgrown vegetation, lack of drinking water, and inadequate restroom facilities. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded immediate action to clear the vegetation, beautify the fort, create a garden, provide clean drinking water, construct restrooms, and improve the condition of the freshwater well within the fort premises. The delegation submitted a memorandum outlining these demands to Deputy Chief Minister Shri. Eknath Shinde, urging swift action to preserve and develop this iconic site.

The Maharashtra government should issue an order to increase funds before the end of the winter session

Hindu activists demanding an increase in funds for the old temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sindhudurg Fort outside Nagpur Vidhan Bhawan

The Maharashtra state government disburses a paltry monthly allowance of Rs 500 for the upkeep of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘Shri Shivrajeshwar Mandira’ at Sindhudurg fort at Malvan in Sindhudurg district. Although it has been one and a half years since Hon. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered to increase this fund, it is yet to be implemented. So Mr Sunil Ghanwat (Maharashtra State Organizer of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and Coordinator of Gad-Durg Rakshan Samiti) and like-minded Hindu organisations have demanded that the government must initiate stringent action against those officials who have not yet implemented this order. They also demanded that the monthly fund must be increased from 500 Rupees to at least 25 thousand Rupees before the end of the ongoing winter session in Nagpur. This Hindu organisations protested outside the Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan. Mr Sunil Ghanwat also called upon Mr Sudhir Mungantiwar, the Hon’ble Minister of Cultural Affairs and apprised him of the issue.

Mr Umakant Ranade (Secretary of ‘Chitpavan Brahmin Association’); Mr Rahul Pandey (Rashtriya Yuva Gathbandhan); Mr Abhijit Polke (Nagpur District Coordinator of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti) and others led the protests outside the Vidhan Bhavan. Mr Ghanwat said that this is the 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation. Chhatrapati, who built many forts and conquered them, also restored and protected many temples. Yet the old temple of Shivaji Maharaj lies neglected. Built by Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj in the year 1695, the Maharashtra Government started disbursing a monthly allowance of Rs. 250 from 1970. Even in 2023 it has only been increased to Rs. 500. Now the question that arises is how to celebrate the annual festival with lamps, garlands, flowers, electricity, water supply, while also accounting for temple repairs and other amenities. So the time has come for the temple trustees to put up placards and ask the people for donations for the temple. This is inappropriate for a state called Maharashtra of the Chhatrapatis. This is why, one and a half years ago, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti met the then Guardian Minister Mr Uday Samant, and then called upon the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde and apprised them of the seriousness of the issue. The Hon’ble CM had responded positively and immediately ordered an increase in funds, however, that order is yet to be implemented.

Mr Sunil Ghanwat further expressed the anguish of devout Hindus by demanding that the government officials who defied these orders should be posted to Sindhudurg fort for one month and asked to run the temple for 500 rupees.