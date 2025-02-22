‘Why the glorification of self-proclaimed intellectuals?’ – A special discussion !

An attempt to target Sanatan Sanstha under the pretext of leftist thinkers’ murders! — Abhay Vartak, Spokesperson, Sanatan Sanstha

A massive pressure was exerted on investigative agencies in the murder cases of so-called leftist thinkers like Com. Pansare and Dr. Narendra Dabholkar. Without examining the investigations properly, a repeated demand was made to ban Sanatan Sanstha. In the case of Dr. Dabholkar’s murder, 5 people were arrested, in Com. Pansare’s case 12, in Gauri Lankesh’s case 18, and in Kalburgi’s case 6. These individuals were denied bail and were left to rot in prison due to the efforts of leftists. Despite being a spiritual organization, Sanatan Sanstha was falsely portrayed as a terrorist organization. Leftists used mob tactics to systematically target and suppress Sanatan Sanstha. Notably, in Com. Pansare’s murder case, it was his own family that made efforts to stall the trial, alleged Sanatan Sanstha’s spokesperson, Shri. Abhay Vartak.

He was speaking during an online special discussion on the topic ‘Why the glorification of self-proclaimed intellectuals? The murders of comrades and the actual reality!’

What was the true ideology of Com. Pansare? — Adv. Sanjeev Punalekar

During the discussion, Adv. Sanjeev Punalekar, National Secretary of Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad, said, “Com. Pansare promoted the book ‘Who Killed Karkare?’ by former police officer Shamsuddin Mushrif. This book tried to cast suspicion on Indian intelligence agencies while indirectly supporting terrorists like Kasab. So, what kind of ideology did Com. Pansare actually represent?” Similarly, allegations exist regarding foreign funding received by Dr. Dabholkar’s organization. There were claims of nepotism within his trust, and even his own colleague, Avinash Patil, rebelled against it. However, no one discusses these issues. Despite recurring allegations of corruption in Dr. Dabholkar’s trust, no inquiry was ever conducted. Hence, their so-called progressivism was hypocritical.

Supporting traitors while labeling Hindutva followers as terrorists! — Shri. Ramesh Shinde

Leftists constantly portray the murders of Com. Pansare and Dr. Dabholkar as an attack on the Indian Constitution. However, at the same time, terrorists like Kasab and Yakub Memon were provided legal assistance, while in Kolhapur, pressure was exerted to prevent local lawyers from representing Hindutva followers. Are human rights only for terrorists and not for Hindutva followers? People campaign for bail for anti-national elements like Sharjeel, but Hindutva followers are deliberately labeled as terrorists. This is a clear communist conspiracy to protect traitors while vilifying nationalists, stated Shri. Ramesh Shinde, National Spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.