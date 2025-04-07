America’s Mountain Festival Will Spotlight Colorado Artists and Nationally Known Performers

Official AMF Logo

America’s Mountain Festival, July 5, 2025, Woodland Park, Colorado will spotlight several Colorado artists sharing the main stage throughout the day.

AMF promotes itself as a celebration of the music, art and culture of the West.” — Derek Waggoner

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Mountain Festival (AMF), scheduled for July 5, 2025, at Woodland Station, in downtown Woodland Park, will spotlight several Colorado artists sharing the main stage throughout the day.Jon Chandler is a multi-talented 7th generation Coloradan and a three-time Spur Award winning author with Western Writers of America. Chandler also won male Performer of the Year from the International Western Music Association (IWMA). True West Magazine said that Chandler is the best Western performer known as The Voice of Colorado.Ernie Martinez is an instrumentalist everyone desires in their lineup. The Denver native was inducted into the Colorado Blue Grass Hall of Honor, International Western Music Association's Instrumentalist of the Year 2018 and is a recipient of IWMA'S Curly Musgrave Award. Ernie is a guitar instructor at Swallow Hill and is an accompanist to numerous bands, songwriters, soloists and side kick to Jon Chandler.A Cowboy’s Legacy is an ensemble of local husband and wife team Tom and Donna Hatton and others. It features high school sophomore Evie Gutierrez, the Hatton’s granddaughter. The Hattons are award winners of the Academy of Western Artist Will Rogers Award for Cowboy Poetry CD Album of the Year 2005.Dan Park, a backup vocalist and guitar accompanist, is also a member of A Cowboy’s Legacy and plays Jazz guitar for Woodland Park Swing Factory. A transplanted Chicago native, Dan is also a professional photographer for schools around Colorado.Ned LeDoux, the singer-songwriter and son of country legend Chris LeDoux, will be headlining the music festival. LeDoux has infused all of his records with realistic stories of life as a cowboy, his relationship with music royalty, and the pain and joy that infuses his work.AMF promotes itself as a celebration of the music, art and culture of the West. “LeDoux will bring life to our belief that music is a universal language with the power to unite people,” said Derek Waggoner, AMF event producer and chief executive officer of the Tava investor group, the entity constructing the Tava House property at Woodland Station.Additional Festival highlights will be performances by world-renown artist Michael Martin Murphey, Curtis Grimes and Jon Wolfe. ““We will also have a wide variety of food vendors, mountain arts, and other activities to keep folks entertained throughout the day,” said Waggoner.FESTIVAL SPONSORS TO DATE:Tava HousePark State Bank and TrustCharis Bible CollegeColorado Homes and Land Group at eXp RealtyBlack Bear BourbonParagon Culinary SchoolThe CowhandThe Case AdvantageColorado Gear Lab/Zeb’s OutfittersTeller WifiGreat Western Ranch and LandSolid Grounds Coffee HouseFarmers Insurance – Bradley AgencyTeam SatoTweeds Fine FurnishingsRainbow Valley RanchPBJ Cattle CompanyColorado Hay CompanyBierwerksRocky Mountain Sound, Light & VideoNinniflyA portion of the festival proceeds will support the Northeast Teller County Fire Department located in Woodland Park. To become a sponsor or volunteer for the event, contact the promoters at 719-445-9387 or info@americasmountainfestival.com.Tickets for the America's Mountain Festival are on sale now at TicketSauce -# # #SAVE THE DATE!July 5, 2025 is an inaugural musical festival in Woodland Park, CO presented by the America's Mountain Festival and featuring a diverse lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers.Follow us on FB for more details at https://www.facebook.com/americasmountainfestivalwp . And check out our website at https://americasmountainfestival.com

