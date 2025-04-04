CBP continues to optimize hiring process

WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced today significant enhancements to the CBP Applicant Portal. It’s a strategic upgrade aimed at optimizing the hiring experience for those who have applied for employment with CBP. This new version prioritizes user-centric functionality and operational efficiency, making it easier for applicants to navigate the hiring process.

This portal efficiently manages all steps in the hiring process, including crucial pre-employment processes and the processing of personnel actions. Once an applicant receives a tentative job offer, they will obtain a personalized link to the Applicant Portal via email or text.

“CBP is dedicated to the continuous improvement of our hiring process, focusing on enhancing our technology to make it easier for all applicants to navigate the process,” said CBP’s Human Resources Management Assistant Commissioner Andrea Bright. “The recent enhancements allow applicants to receive text message alerts when a new task is added for them to complete or there is an update to their application status, making the process more convenient and efficient.”

CBP’s Office of Human Resources Management is fully embracing a data-driven, applicant-centric hiring process to provide a premier, engaging applicant experience through innovative technology, advanced data analytics, and business process improvements.

The Applicant Portal, formerly only available to Border Patrol Agents, CBP Officers, and Agriculture Specialists, was expanded to all applicants to provide more transparency to the hiring process. The changes will allow applicants to check their application status in real time, review frequently asked questions, and contact the CBP Hiring Center with specific inquiries. Additional enhancements include:

Enhanced Communication : Facilitates applicant communication with the CBP Hiring Center, providing a centralized repository for all applicant correspondence and documentation.

: Facilitates applicant communication with the CBP Hiring Center, providing a centralized repository for all applicant correspondence and documentation. Progress Indicators: Provides the applicant with an easy way to see the status of their application by providing the pre-employment step and the status of each step in the hiring process.

Those applying for CBP law enforcement positions or positions that require more rigorous pre-employment screening will receive additional enhancements, including:

Self-Service and Scheduling: Shares real-time updates on available CBP duty locations and includes the ability for applicants to select their academy dates and preferred duty location if applicable. Also includes important dates for applicants to easily track upcoming interviews or appointments.

The enhancements made to the CBP Applicant Portal are part of our efforts to further improve the applicant’s experience with CBP and provide more transparency into the hiring process.

CBP is hiring. For more information on a career with CBP, visit the Careers website and follow CBP on X @CBPJobs and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn and Facebook.