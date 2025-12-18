Summary of Incident: Border Patrol Agent defends himself in deadly struggle with illegal alien

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On Dec. 11, 2025, at 3:15 p.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector Special Operations Detachment were conducting targeted enforcement operations near the Rio Grande, 5.66 miles west of the Rio Grande City Port of Entry in Rio Grande City, Texas. Agents observed several individuals walking north in camouflage clothing. At 4:14 p.m., agents approached the group and identified themselves as USBP agents.

The group attempted to abscond to Mexico, and a Border Patrol agent attempted to apprehend one male individual, later identified as a 31-year-old citizen of Mexico. At 4:18 p.m., the agent transmitted via radio that he was in a fight and needed help. The agent reported he was engaged in an active struggle with the man for two minutes and ultimately discharged his CBP-issued firearm. The man sustained a total of three gunshot wounds. Other Border Patrol agents immediately responded to the area and at 4:25 p.m., requested emergency medical services via radio, applied chest seals, and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

At 4:37 p.m., Starr County EMS personnel arrived and assumed primary medical care of the man. Starr County EMS personnel transported him to Starr County Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas.

At 5:08 p.m., Starr County Hospital medical personnel pronounced the man deceased.

At the request of Starr County, a forensic pathologist conducted an autopsy and will provide official findings to U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility upon completion of the report.

The Texas Department of Public Safety – Ranger Division is investigating the incident and CBP Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing it. OPR personnel notified the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General.