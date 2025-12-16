Trump Administration delivers 7 straight months of zero releases at the border
Nationwide crossings remain 92% lower than the peak under Biden administration
WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection released operational statistics today for November 2025 under President Donald Trump’s border security policies.
“Border crossings in November were even less than the historic low in October, making for the lowest encounter numbers ever to start a fiscal year,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “This is the seventh straight month of zero releases at the border, making it truly the most secure border in history.”
Below is a snapshot of November’s key figures. Full monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.
Border Enforcement at Historic Levels
Illegal crossings in November remained historically low:
- 30,375 total encounters nationwide — 92% below the peak of the Biden administration’s 370,883
- 7,350 Border Patrol apprehensions on the southwest border — 95% lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration, and less than what was apprehended in five days in November 2024
- 245 USBP apprehensions per day on the southwest border — 95% lower than the daily average under the Biden administration, and less than the number apprehended every 1.5 hours under the Biden administration
- Zero parole releases — compared to 7,185 released by the Border Patrol under the Biden administration along the southwest border in November 2024
Visit for more encounter statistics.
Drug Interdictions That Save Lives
As the nation’s border security agency, CBP is on the frontline against foreign terrorist organizations that threaten the safety and well-being of Americans. CBP is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs like fentanyl before they enter our communities.
Nationwide in November, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana (combined, by weight) increased 33% from October.
In November, CBP seized 1,543 pounds of fentanyl – a 59% increase from October. CBP seizures of cocaine in November increased 40% from October, and seizures of methamphetamine increased 118% from October.
Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found on the Drug Seizure Statistics webpage.
Tariff Enforcement & Economic Security
CBP plays a central role in executing the President’s tariff policy as trade enforcement and revenue collection authorities. This has included the implementation of 40 presidential tariff actions directed by the Trump administration. In November 2025 alone, CBP:
- Processed $272 billion in imports
- Identified $28.1 billion in duties owed
From Jan. 20 through Nov. 30, CBP collected:
- $266 billion from all tariffs, taxes, and fees
Through audits, targeting, and frontline import reviews, CBP is enforcing trade law and safeguarding America’s economic sovereignty. Visit our CBP’s tariff implementation page for more.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 67,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
