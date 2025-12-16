Trump Administration delivers 7 straight months of zero releases at the border

Nationwide crossings remain 92% lower than the peak under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection released operational statistics today for November 2025 under President Donald Trump’s border security policies.

“Border crossings in November were even less than the historic low in October, making for the lowest encounter numbers ever to start a fiscal year,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “This is the seventh straight month of zero releases at the border, making it truly the most secure border in history.”

Below is a snapshot of November’s key figures. Full monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.

Border Enforcement at Historic Levels

Illegal crossings in November remained historically low:

30,375 total encounters nationwide — 92% below the peak of the Biden administration’s 370,883

— below the peak of the Biden administration’s 370,883 7,350 Border Patrol apprehensions on the southwest border — 95% lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration, and less than what was apprehended in five days in November 2024

— lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration, and less than what was apprehended in in November 2024 245 USBP apprehensions per day on the southwest border — 95% lower than the daily average under the Biden administration, and less than the number apprehended every 1.5 hours under the Biden administration

— lower than the daily average under the Biden administration, and less than the number apprehended every under the Biden administration Zero parole releases — compared to 7,185 released by the Border Patrol under the Biden administration along the southwest border in November 2024

Visit for more encounter statistics.

Drug Interdictions That Save Lives

As the nation’s border security agency, CBP is on the frontline against foreign terrorist organizations that threaten the safety and well-being of Americans. CBP is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs like fentanyl before they enter our communities.

Nationwide in November, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana (combined, by weight) increased 33% from October.

In November, CBP seized 1,543 pounds of fentanyl – a 59% increase from October. CBP seizures of cocaine in November increased 40% from October, and seizures of methamphetamine increased 118% from October.

Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found on the Drug Seizure Statistics webpage.

Tariff Enforcement & Economic Security

CBP plays a central role in executing the President’s tariff policy as trade enforcement and revenue collection authorities. This has included the implementation of 40 presidential tariff actions directed by the Trump administration. In November 2025 alone, CBP:

Processed $272 billion in imports

in imports Identified $28.1 billion in duties owed

From Jan. 20 through Nov. 30, CBP collected:

$266 billion from all tariffs, taxes, and fees

Through audits, targeting, and frontline import reviews, CBP is enforcing trade law and safeguarding America’s economic sovereignty. Visit our CBP’s tariff implementation page for more.