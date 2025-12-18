CBP collects $1 billion since end of de minimis loophole

WASHINGTON— U.S. Customs and Border Protection collected over $1 billion in duties on over 246 million low-cost shipments since the administration began phasing out the de minimis loophole in May 2025, recovering a record amount of revenue that had previously gone uncollected.

“Reaching the $1 billion milestone so quickly shows just how much revenue was slipping away under the old rules,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. “With this change, American businesses don’t have to compete with duty-free foreign goods, and CBP has stronger oversight of what comes into our country.”

The administration began the phaseout of the de minimis loophole on May 2, 2025, when low-value shipments from China and Hong Kong were no longer eligible for duty-free entry. CBP fully implemented the change worldwide on August 29, 2025, with the elimination of the de minimis exemption. CBP is now able to collect significant revenue, fully vetting shipments, and stop dangerous and illegal goods from reaching the American consumer.

Since de minimis ended for China and Hong Kong, CBP seizures of unsafe and non-compliant low-value goods have increased by 82%. These included counterfeits, narcotics, faulty electronics, and goods containing hazardous chemicals.

“With increased visibility into data for these low-value shipments, we’re better equipped to detect and disrupt criminal networks from smuggling drugs, counterfeits, and other illegal items—making our country safer,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for CBP’s Office of Trade Susan S. Thomas.

The volume of packages entering the U.S. continues to grow as importers adapt to CBP’s updated de minimis policies. The end of the de minimis exemption aligns with CBP’s broader trade enforcement initiatives aimed at ensuring compliance with U.S. customs regulations and safeguarding domestic industries.

CBP provides detailed guidance and resources to the trade community regarding the importation of low-value shipments. For more information, visit CBP’s Frequently Asked Questions about E-Commerce and De Minimis page.

