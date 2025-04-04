Indie Rockers RED HOT SHAME Go Down with The Ship on Their New Album A CRUMBLING WORLD

A Crumbling World Red Hot Shame logo

EUREKA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RED HOT SHAME is a Northern California-based indie rock group fronted by guitarist and singer-songwriter Xeff Scolari. For their sensational new album A CRUMBLING WORLD, available April 18, 2025, Xeff Scolari recorded with frequent collaborators Steven Pitsenbarger (backing vocals), Ryan Wilson (guitar), Spencer Kennedy (bass, drums), and James Terris (keys), the core lineup of the band’s last three albums.

Every song on the new album has a story behind it, from getting death threats (“Say It To My Face”), to having a conversation about some real-life spy stuff (“The Fixer”), to pondering what the last ever song on the last ever RED HOT SHAME album would sound like (“On and On and On”). There’s also a handful of special guests on A CRUMBLING WORLD, including Ethan Fuller (The Critics) performing drums on “Waiting On You,” guest vocals from Chris Griffith (ThunderCloud) on “Fist Bump,” guest vocals from Rain Adams (Good Time Charlies) on “Flat,” and also long-time contributor Mark Bennet (harmonica) on “Say It To My Face.”

A CRUMBLING WORLD was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Xeff Scolari’s own Shameful Studio collaboratively with the whole group. The songs all came about organically, with a collective theme eventually emerging around the ways our social interactions with technology, despite its stated intention of building connection, has come with collateral damage to our civilization and culture. With lyrics like “The closer we get to virtuality / the further we step away from our humanity” on “CTRL ALT DEL,” or “Passports to score the nitty gritty / identities in every city” on “The Fixer,” Xeff muses on feelings that are surely familiar to all. “The sky above may show no love,” he sings on the title track, “for this crumbling world.”

RED HOT SHAME has had a prolific run post-pandemic, releasing their psychedelic space opera My Satellite in 2022, the more representative of the live sound album You Can’t Make Me in 2023, and an EP of leftovers from their previous four albums titled Scratched Tracks in 2024, ahead of their new album A CRUMBLING WORLD in 2025. Each of these releases feature the band’s signature giant chick on striking album art by Jeff Jordan, known for his work with The Mars Volta. The band has also amassed an ever expanding catalog of imaginative music videos for songs from all their releases.

Over the years, RED HOT SHAME has included a range of talented multi-instrumentalists who add layers of sonic textures to the group’s music, at times including horns, vintage mellotron, or even accordion. The group began in 2017 when it was just Xeff Scolari with a few guest tracks by some close friends like Steven Pitsenbarger and James Terris on the debut release Curiosity. In 2021, RED HOT SHAME released the follow up album Sounds Like, which also featured Chad Johnson. My Satellite (2022) starts with a literal bang on the opening track “Liftoff,” and from there soars into musical outer space. That album is where the group’s current core lineup began to coalesce around Xeff, Steven, Ryan, and Spencer.

A resident of Eureka, CA, lead vocalist and songwriter Xeff Scolari has played in several other local bands including Colorblind, Acoustic Gypsies, Sugardaddy, and Chowderhead, the last of which was on the Magnetic Oblivion Records label. Throughout 2020 he created and launched Shelter N Play, an online virtual open mic with musicians performing 15-minute sets from all over the country. It was actually through Shelter N Play that Xeff met bassist Spencer Kennedy and guitarist Ryan Wilson, a fortuitous meeting indeed.

Steven Pitsenbarger was a member of the San Francisco bands RhythmChaos, and Machine Shop. The only core member of the band that doesn’t live near the rest, Steven collaborates on many of the songs by sending tracks back and forth via email. He has been singing with Xeff for so long that it feels like instinct, a vocal blending that is rich with decades of collaboration and friendship. Together they also have another band known as Vanity Project.

Guitarist Ryan Wilson’s inventive stylings bring the RED HOT SHAME sound to life. They call his pedalboard “the spaceship” because of all the crazy sounds he wields with it. He also performs with bassist and multi-instrumentalist Spencer Kennedy in another group called Stable Vices, regulars at Shelter N Play open mics.

The new RED HOT SHAME album A CRUMBLING WORLD is available April 18, 2025!

