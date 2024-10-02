ED RAWLINGS (Hostages, Die Bossa Nova) Announces Debut Solo Album A FOOLISH INCONSISTENCY

A FOOLISH INCONSISTENCY ED RAWLINGS

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instrumental rock musician and San Francisco Bay Area music scene veteran ED RAWLINGS brings decades of material to life with his debut solo album A FOOLISH INCONSISTENCY. With an eclectic mix of songs ranging from pop, to blues, and even a little surf and Americana, A FOOLISH INCONSISTENCY is decades in the making.

“A FOOLISH INCONSISTENCY is literally the work of a lifetime for me. I wrote some of these songs over 40 years ago and resurrected them from an old reel-to-reel tape. Others I wrote more recently. I’ve always loved the instrumental parts of rock and roll -- those mid-rangey melodies that were the trademark of bands like the Ventures or the Shadows and a zillion surf bands. This new album starts from there and then heads out into the unknown.”

Produced by Bay Area veteran producer/engineer Michael Rosen (Rancid, AFI, Green Day) at East Bay Recorders in Oakland, A FOOLISH INCONSISTENCY is available November 1, 2024.

ED RAWLINGS has been playing in the Bay Area for over forty years, beginning in the eighties as lead guitarist for local punk and new wave legends Hostages and Die Bossa Nova, as well as the instrumental band Lost Lake. In his three decades as a touring musician, Rawlings has played at notable clubs such as Mabuhay Gardens, Sound of Music, The Palms, The Stone, Berkeley Square, and more. Plus, who could forget their infamous South-of-Market loft parties?

Ed and Hostages lead singer Ray Vaughn went on to form the band Die Bossa Nova in 1985 with a new set of songs. They continued to play in the San Francisco new wave scene at the DNA Lounge, Club 9, the I-Beam, the 181 Club, The Kennel Club, and more. They also made two appearances at the annual San Francisco Folsom Street Fair. Ed reunited with singer/songwriter Ray Vaughn in 2013 to back him up on his new solo adventure, playing guitar on the Ray Vaughn albums Way Down Low and Wounded Bird.

Following his time with Die Bossa Nova, ED RAWLINGS took his first foray into the world of instrumental music with the band Lost Lake, playing original music along with popular covers. Ed’s love for instrumental music was born in the hazy fog of those late 80s San Francisco clubs. Now, years later, Rawlings revisits his passion for instrumental music through A FOOLISH INCONSISTENCY. And to think, all of this because of some old demos that were never meant to be heard, a few surprise gems on old reel-to-reel tapes, and a reignited love for an old craft: this is how A FOOLISH INCONSISTENCY was born.

“It’s really been great to have the opportunity to work with a great producer and some awesome studio musicians to bring these songs to life. I’ll always love simple, loud, four-piece rock’n roll, but I’ve also wanted to try making some more fully orchestrated instrumental music with a variety of moods, which I’ve been able to really explore with A FOOLISH INCONSISTENCY.”

Backed by bassist Uriah Duffy and drummer Jeff Campitelli (both veterans of instrumental rock music), and keyboardist Nick O’Connor, the songs are finally being given the spotlight they always deserved!

