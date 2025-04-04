COMMISSIONER SID MILLER LEADS CELEBRATIONS OF TEXAS FRUIT AND VEGETABLE DAY

Annual event highlights the benefits of increasing students’ consumption of healthy Texas produce

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller recognized Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day in public schools, encouraging students to try healthy local produce and learn more about Texas agriculture. The 88th Texas Legislature established the first Friday in April as Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day in 2023 to promote consumption of local produce during the month; the Legislature established April as Texas Fruit and Vegetable Month in 2007. Increasing students’ awareness of the benefits of eating more fruits and vegetables supports good school nutrition and local agricultural producers.

"Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day reminds young Texans about the importance of a healthy diet that includes local foods,” Commissioner Miller said. “Eating more fresh produce from Texas farms can improve their mental and physical well-being, which leads to better grades and healthier lifestyles. I commend the Texas Legislature for making today an occasion that reinforces efforts to increase the quantity of fruits and vegetables served in school.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) plays an important role in increasing the availability of Texas fruits and vegetables in programs like the National School Lunch Program. Commissioner Miller’s Farm Fresh Initiative encourages schools to serve local foods in the school cafeteria and provide agricultural education to K-12 students, ensuring children can make healthy food choices and inspiring sustainable connections to local food, while helping to boost local economies.

Commissioner Miller at Aldine ISD Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day Event

To help schools celebrate Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day, TDA provides information and resources at SquareMeals.org/TXFruitandVegetableDay. Resources include the TDA Taste Testing Toolkit with ballots, posters, and more to encourage students to try fruits and vegetables. Everyone can access TDA resources and help remind Texans to support the hard-working Texas farmers building a healthier Lone Star State.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.