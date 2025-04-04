Ozempic Face vs. A Facelift: The Truth Behind the Newest Aging Dilemma

Pincus Plastic Surgery Dr. David Pincus, Pincus Plastic Surgery

SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rise of weight-loss medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro has transformed bodies—and unexpectedly, faces. As thousands shed pounds, a new aesthetic concern is gaining traction in plastic surgery offices across the country: "Ozempic Face."Dr. David Pincus, a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Pincus Plastic Surgery , sees it firsthand. “Patients come in excited about their weight loss, but often surprised at what it’s done to their face,” says Dr. Pincus. “They’re seeing hollow cheeks, sagging skin, and deep folds. It’s not a side effect of the drug—it’s a natural result of fat disappearing too quickly.”While the body may look slimmer, the face can appear prematurely aged. “The face isn’t designed to deflate overnight,” explains Dr. Pincus. “Fat gives the face structure and support. When it’s gone, the skin has nowhere to go.”Some attempt to reverse these changes with fillers, but Dr. Pincus warns that it often isn’t enough. “Fillers can help, but they can’t recreate what’s been lost at a structural level. A facelift is still the gold standard for restoring youthful contours.”At his state-of-the-art practice in Smithtown, New York, Dr. Pincus specializes in natural-looking facelifts that redefine—not distort—the face. “A modern facelift isn’t about pulling the skin tight. It’s about repositioning deeper tissue, restoring harmony, and lifting the jawline in a way that looks refreshed, never artificial.”Facelift results can last 10 to 15 years, offering long-term rejuvenation that surpasses temporary injectables. Dr. Pincus notes that most of his facelift patients are between 40 and 70 years old, and many have recently lost weight. “They feel amazing—now they want to look the way they feel. A facelift brings that balance back.”Despite being considered a luxury procedure, Dr. Pincus emphasizes that facelifts are more attainable than people realize. “I've performed thousands of facelifts, and the mission is always the same—natural, elegant results that restore confidence,” he says.As the popularity of weight-loss medications continues to grow, so too does the demand for surgical refinement. “Weight loss transforms the body,” says Dr. Pincus. “But a facelift brings harmony back to the face. And that’s where real confidence lives.”About Pincus Plastic SurgeryPincus Plastic Surgery, led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. David Pincus, is a premier destination for advanced cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. Known for his precision, artistry, and patient-centered approach, Dr. Pincus specializes in facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and breast enhancement, delivering natural-looking results tailored to each individual.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.pincusplasticsurgery.com/ Media Contact:

