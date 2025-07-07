July is Disability Pride Month: Celebrating Strength, Style, and Self-Expression

Jessica Frew, Author, Model, Actress, and Advocate for Disability Awareness Jessica Frew, Author, Model, Actress, and Advocate for Disability Awareness

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- July marks Disability Pride Month, a time to celebrate the strength, individuality, and contributions of people with disabilities. One powerful voice leading this celebration is Jessica Frew , a 23-year-old author, model, actress, and passionate advocate for disability awareness.“Having a disability does not prevent you from achieving anything in life; instead, it empowers you to fight for your goals with ten times more determination. Don't allow others to convince you that you're incapable of achieving your goals or succeeding; with determination, you can achieve anything—just be yourself,” shares Frew.Jessica, who has Cerebral Palsy and communicates using a Tobii eye-gaze computer, is redefining what it means to thrive. She is the author of The Nonverbal Princess , a groundbreaking children’s book inspired by her own journey. Through her work, she encourages children of all abilities to embrace who they are and never let their voice—spoken or unspoken—go unheard.As a trailblazer in fashion accessibility, Jessica also co-founded Mad Drool , an adaptive fashion brand dedicated to creating stylish, functional accessories for people who drool. Alongside designer Mari Anderson, the duo is changing the narrative around disability and fashion.Disability Pride Month is about more than awareness—it’s about visibility, inclusion, and celebrating the power of authenticity. Through her advocacy, storytelling, and innovative design, Jessica Frew is proving that disability is not a limitation—it's a source of unmatched resilience and creativity.About Jessica Frew:Jessica Frew is a 23-year-old author, model, actress, and disability advocate. Diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, she uses a Tobii eye-gaze device to communicate. Her work includes the children's book The Nonverbal Princess, and she is co-founder of Mad Drool, a pioneering adaptive fashion brand.Media Contact:

