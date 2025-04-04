MedCenter: Powered by ExperCARE Extends Hours to Provide Convenient, Accessible Healthcare for Alabama Families

Northport, Tuscaloosa, Demopolis, Fayette, and Northriver locations now offer extended hours to serve the communities’ diagnostic and preventative health needs

Our extended hours are a testament to our dedication to serving the community and ensuring that every patient receives the care they need when they need it” — Christopher McGee, M.D., Medical Director

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedCenter: Powered by ExperCARE , a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services in Alabama, is excited to announce extended hours across all five of our locations. This expansion ensures that patients can access quality care at their convenience without missing work or school.MedCenter: Powered by ExperCARE has been a trusted healthcare partner for families in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette, and Northriver for over a decade. By extending our hours at these locations, MedCenter: Powered by ExperCARE reaffirms its commitment to providing accessible and convenient healthcare options for all.“We understand that life doesn't always fit into a 9-to-5 schedule,” ExperCARE Founder and CEO Catherine Grant said. “Our extended hours allow patients to prioritize their health on their own terms, whether it's a routine check-up or an unexpected illness.”MedCenter: Powered by ExperCARE Locations & Hours:Northport: 3909 McFarland Boulevard, Northport, AL 35476Monday-Friday: 8:30am-7pmSaturday: 9am-6pmSunday: 1pm-6pmTuscaloosa: 5005 Oscar Baxter Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405Monday-Friday: 8:30am-7pmSaturday: 9am-6pmSunday: 1pm-6pmDemopolis: 705 Highway 80 West, Demopolis, AL 36732Monday-Friday: 8:30am-6pmSaturday: 9am-5pmSunday: 1pm-5pmFayette: 122 17th Court NE, Fayette, AL 35555Monday-Friday: 8:30am-6pmSaturday: 9am-1pmSunday: ClosedNorthriver: 4960 Rice Mine Road, Suite 10, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406Monday-Friday: 8:30am-6pmSaturday: 9am-1pmSunday: Closed“We believe that everyone deserves convenient access to quality healthcare,” says Christopher McGee, M.D., Medical Director for ExperCARE’s Alabama operations. “Our extended hours are a testament to our dedication to serving the community and ensuring that every patient receives the care they need when they need it.”In addition to our extended hours, more exciting changes are coming! This spring, MedCenter will officially transition to ExperCARE and offer an enhanced healthcare experience to our valued patients.We're committed to providing "The providers YOU trust. The care YOU need," and that's exactly what ExperCARE will deliver. ExperCARE will retain existing medical records and continue to provide the trusted providers and comprehensive care that MedCenter patients rely on—now with a streamlined model that includes primary care, urgent care, and more.About MedCenter: Powered by ExperCAREMedCenter: Powered by ExperCARE is a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services in Alabama. MedCenter: Powered by ExperCARE offers a wide range of services, including urgent care, primary care, pediatrics, and functional medicine, with a focus on patient-centered care and convenience. The extended hours and walk-in model ensure that patients can access quality care when they need it most.

