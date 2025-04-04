ACHS Appoints Dr. Patricia Kaufman as Dean of Integrative Health and Nutrition

Image of new Dean of Integrative Health and Nutrition, Dr. Patricia Kaufman American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu

I’m honored to help lead the advancement of integrative health and nutrition and look forward to empowering students and collaborating with our faculty.” — Dr. Patricia Kaufman, Dean of Integrative Health and Nutrition

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is proud to announce the promotion of Dr. Patricia Kaufman to Dean of Integrative Health and Nutrition. With a distinguished career spanning academia, clinical practice, research, and curriculum development, Dr. Kaufman brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to this role.“I’m honored to step into this role and help lead the continued advancement of integrative health and nutrition,” said Dr. Kaufman. “I look forward to empowering our students, collaborating with our esteemed faculty, and deepening the understanding of how nutrition and integrative approaches can support lifelong well-being."Dr. Kaufman has been a vital member of the ACHS faculty, serving as a Strategic Plan Impact Team lead, dissertation committee member, and mentor to students. She played a key role in securing Certified Nutrition Specialist (CNS®) credentialing approval for the ACHS Holistic Nutrition program and has contributed significantly to the development of courses within the doctoral program With an extensive background in functional nutrition and chronic disease management, Dr. Kaufman is committed to advancing evidence-based education and integrative health practices. She has served as an Editorial Review Board member for the Journal of Integrative Nutrition and has held faculty positions at multiple institutions specializing in health sciences and nutrition. Her research and published work continue to shape the evolving field of integrative and functional nutrition.“Dr. Kaufman has been a wonderful addition to the ACHS faculty, joining ACHS in 2023 as part of teach-out agreement with Huntington University of Health Sciences. Since then, Dr. Kaufman has made tremendous contributions to professional pathways for nutrition graduates, such as eligibility to sit the Certified Nutrition Specialists exam, and shared her broad expertise in mentoring nutrition and wellness students. We’re excited to welcome Dr. Kaufman’s contributions in this expanded role,“ shared ACHS President Tracey Abell.About ACHSFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. ACHS offers a range of on-demand CEs, micro-credentials, certificate, diploma, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, wellness coaching, and complementary alternative medicine disciplines. ACHS is dedicated to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for success in the evolving wellness workforce. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

