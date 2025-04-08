GHOST Rocket Launches A Theme Song Mission

Global Song Search Luke Danelon Kolbjørn Blix

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andøya Space has joined forces with Ghost Rocket Music and Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) to conduct a global search for an original song commemorating the launch of the GHOST Rocket mission.The GHOST Rocket is a bilateral student mission in partnership with NASA to expand the forefront of scientific study, learn more about the environment & atmosphere and collect data for the benefit of planet earth.This new innovative project involves students from Norway and USA, and their esteemed organizations including Andøya Space, Clemson University, West Virginia Space Flight Challenge, University of Puerto Rico, University of Oslo, University of Tromsø Camp Narvik, Andøy High School Space Tech, Hollywood Independent Music Awards, celebrity songwriters, independent musicians, international government agencies and the company Ghost Rocket Music.To celebrate this mission, Andøya Space, Ghost Rocket and Hollywood Independent Music Awards are hosting a global song search.Luke Danelon of Ghost Rocket Music explains, “We are seeking to partner with an artist or group of artists who care very deeply about the health of our planet to create a song which will accompany the launch of the GHOST Rocket. We want this song to embody the spirit of scientific exploration, humanitarian aid and the benefit of all people.This is our call out to you - Musicians and Songwriters of planet Earth - Send us your music! Send us your songs! We will listen and you will be heard! It's our hope that as your music helps to elevate the lift-off of this GHOST Rocket mission, we too can help elevate you into the stars.As a proud Canadian-born dual citizen, living in the United States, it is my personal honor to be able to represent both counties in the capacity of peace and unity, partnering with our wonderful friends in Norway and around the world. This mission is very special to me. Music is the unifying common thread that ties us all together as human beings.”Kolbjørn Blix, Andøya Space, Norway adds, “What more could you want from a working day than to be surrounded by young people who experience mastering big and small challenges, and who are in a state of euphoria at the moment their projects go skyward on a rocket they themselves have contributed instruments to, and participated in the integration of? You can literally see stars in their eyes!”This song search is open to all music, whether lyrical, musical-only, electronic or organic, in all genres. Song themes can include exploration, freedom, unity, community and perseverance. Deadline for submissions is midnight Eastern Time May 16th, 2025.Entries will be evaluated by music luminaries and award-winning recording industry leaders associated with HIMA. The winning song will debut at the 2025 HIMA main event set for July 30th and its music video will screen at the 2025 Hollywood Music in Media Awards being held on November 19th. Both shows are at the historic Avalon Hollywood.The GHOST Rocket launch, and its accompanying song, are scheduled for November 12th, 2025, in Andøya, Norway.For further information along with the contest terms and conditions, visit: http://instagram.com/ghostrocketmusic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.