Ghost Rocket Launches SkyRocket Records

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ghost Rocket , the independent music company involved in producing the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA), the Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) and Promise2Live Suicide Prevention Gala, announced the launch of SkyRocket Records in Canada and the public launch of its Artist Management and Record Label divisions.To mark the launch, Ghost Rocket is opening applications for Canadian musicians across the country to apply for both Management and Label. All applications submitted during the open call will be reviewed by the Ghost Rocket and SkyRocket Talent teams.Ghost Rocket Partners with Billboard Canada for Nationwide Concert Ticket Giveaways:To support the launch in Canada, Ghost Rocket has partnered with Billboard Canada, for a nationwide concert ticket giveaway running throughout February, bringing Canadian fans closer to live music while highlighting a new chapter in the company’s label and management expansion. Winners will receive a pair of free concert tickets to a show of their choice in their hometown or nearest major market.“As someone who has navigated the Canadian and international music landscapes for over two decades, I know that talent isn’t the issue, the issue is the lack of access to a global machine,” said Luke Danelon, Founder and CEO of Ghost Rocket and SkyRocket. “We’ve spent years building our network, and now we’re opening that infrastructure up specifically for independent musicians to take advantage of.”Building Access to a Global Infrastructure:Now entering its 15th year in operation, Ghost Rocket is creating more opportunities for artists by inviting them to engage directly with the team through this open call. Ghost Rocket has maintained a long-standing presence in the Canadian music landscape, including the launch of Export:Amplified, an artist education initiative supported by funding from the Government of Canada.A Proven Track Record:Ghost Rocket reports 100,000+ albums sold and 25 million+ streams, along with a history of producing high-impact events for brands including Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Live Nation. Recent highlights include:● Government-backed education: Developing a specialized artist education program supported by Canadian federal funding.● Sold-out productions: Producing HIMA, HMMA, and the Promise2Live Global Suicide Prevention Gala.● Strategic expansion: Partnering with Andøya Space in Norway to launch a rocket to space, reflecting Ghost Rocket’s unconventional approach to branding and global reach.Exclusive Industry Resources:In addition to the services SkyRocket Records is offering, Artists selected for the Ghost Rocket Management roster may also gain access to resources including:● Record deals: Securing opportunities with major and independent labels.● Digital growth: Spotify, YouTube, and social media marketing campaigns.● Live touring: Booking club, festival, and national tours.● Sync and publishing: Sync licensing and publishing opportunities.● Financial support: Sponsorships, grants, and other funding pathways.● Global strategy: Professional releases and international marketing plans.● Media exposure: Radio, TV, and press opportunities.● Retail presence: International in-store playlisting opportunities.● Public relations: PR strategy and red carpet event opportunities.● Career longevity: Long-term development planning and advisory.Application Process:The application window for Canadian talent is now open. Every application received within this timeframe will be reviewed by the Ghost Rocket and SkyRocket Talent teams.Apply now at: https://www.ghostrocketmusic.com/billboardcan About Ghost Rocket and SkyRocket RecordsGhost Rocket is a leading Artist Management and Music Operations company with offices in Canada and the United States, dedicated to independent talent development. Through strategic resources, hands-on infrastructure, and global exposure, Ghost Rocket helps emerging artists build real momentum and long-term careers. As part of its growing ecosystem, Ghost Rocket is also home to SkyRocket Records, its own in-house label designed to connect independent artists with top-level marketing opportunities, giving them access to the platforms, partnerships, and promotional support needed to elevate their music and grow as artists.

