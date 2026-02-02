John W Kim's ‘Reunion’ to World Premiere at Cinequest Film Festival

Jake Choi & Kelli Garner in Reunion Helena Mattsson in Reunion Ryan Hansen & Madeline Zima in Reunion John W. Kim

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Medias Res comedy feature " Reunion " stars academy Award-nominated actress Candy Clark (American Graffiti, The Man Who Fell to Earth), Jake Choi (Single Parents, Front Cover), Kelli Garner (Lars and the Real Girl, Thumbsucker), Madeline Zima (Twin Peaks, Subservience) and Ludi Lin (Mortal Kombat, Power Rangers), Ryan Hansen (Party Down, Veronica Mars), Helena Mattsson (Surrogates, 666 Park Avenue), Sarah Waisman (The Goldbergs, Fallout), and Crystal Rivers (General Hospital, The Resident).The movie is set to world premiere at Cinequest on March 15th at 12:30pm at the California Theatre in San Jose, and screen again on March 21st at 2:45pm at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Mountain View.Written and directed by first generation Korean American storyteller John W. Kim, "Reunion" follows an Asian American funeral home worker who goes to his high school reunion with the hope of jump-starting his life, only to be mistaken for the most successful alumnus of another school - a mysterious Asian billionaire whom no one has seen since graduation. This mistaken identity comedy sets in motion a dynamic modern farce and a fantasy twist on the classic Cinderella tale.“Independent filmmaking under the best of circumstances is challenging. Shooting in Los Angeles at the start of the Eaton and Palisades fires was a sobering experience, and one we did not take lightly. As one of only two films to be shooting last year during that time, the desire to contribute what we could to the communities we were shooting in and make a creative statement about how we live today and what we desire lies at the heart of "Reunion," a story about hope and redemption."Filled with equal parts humor, and romance, "Reunion" filmed entirely in Los Angeles, starting production on the day of the devastating Eaton and Pacific Palisades fires, which destroyed over 57,000 acres and displaced thousands. The company was directly impacted, with members being displaced while others lost their homes. After careful and deliberate consideration, the filmmakers decided to continue, allowing Reunion to support cast and crew as well as surrounding neighborhoods and businesses during the shoot.Other cast members in "Reunion" include Frantz Latten (Matador), Charlie Bodin (Good Trouble, Halt and Catch Fire), Nestor Rodriguez (Silver Skies) and Hayden Szeto (The Edge of Seventeen)."Reunion" is produced by Noah Pitifer, Michael Winnick, and John W. Kim. Executive producers include Sebastian Twardosz and the late Fred Roos (The Godfather Part II, Lost in Translation).Tickets for the two screenings can be found here Find out more on Instagram

