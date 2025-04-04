Oculus Eyecare Turns 12: A Celebration of Independent Eyewear and Community

Oculus Eyecare offers a variety of frames designed by the iconic Caroline Abram, among other independent designers. Jacques Marie Mage is a well-known designer in the world of luxury eyewear, known for their impeccable attention to detail and exquisite craftsmanship.

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle’s premier optometry practice and optical boutique, Oculus Eyecare, is celebrating a major milestone—12 years in business. Since opening its doors, Oculus Eyecare has been dedicated to providing exceptional eye care and a thoughtfully curated selection of luxury eyewear. Over the years, Oculus Eyecare has built a reputation for offering top-tier optometric services while showcasing independent designer frames that reflect both quality craftsmanship and unique style.

Oculus Eyecare was founded with a mission to create an inviting space where patients can receive personalized care while discovering eyewear that complements their individuality. The boutique has consistently prioritized independent ownership, allowing it to remain true to its core values: providing an unparalleled selection of frames, delivering highly personalized eye care services, and fostering meaningful connections with its community.

To mark this significant milestone, Oculus Eyecare is hosting a series of spring season pop-up events, each highlighting an iconic independent eyewear brand that has played an important role in shaping the boutique’s distinctive collection. These events will offer an exclusive opportunity for attendees to explore new collections and experience firsthand the artistry and innovation behind each brand.

The first event, taking place on Wednesday, May 7th, will feature Jacques Marie Mage, a brand known for its bold, limited-edition frames inspired by historical and cultural influences, blending vintage aesthetics with modern craftsmanship. On Saturday, May 17th, the boutique will showcase Caroline Abram, whose eyewear is renowned for its vibrant colors and feminine elegance, designed to enhance confidence and individuality. The final event, on Saturday, May 24th, will highlight Mykita, a leader in innovative design and precision engineering, recognized for its lightweight, handcrafted frames that merge cutting-edge technology with contemporary style.

Each pop-up will take place at Oculus Eyecare’s South Lake Union location, with select offerings also available online. Oculus Eyecare’s commitment to providing personalized eye care and a one-of-a-kind eyewear selection remains as strong as ever, and they look forward to many more years of helping people see and express themselves in a way that feels both stylish and authentic.

