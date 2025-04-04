Maryland State Police Arrest Two Men Following Alleged Armed Road Rage Incidents in Baltimore, Cecil Counties

April 4, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested and seized loaded firearms from two men following two separate alleged armed road rage incidents in Baltimore and Cecil counties in March.

The accused are identified as Cedric James, 33 of North East, Maryland and Skyler Robinson, 23, of Owings Mills, Maryland. James and Robinson are both charged with first and second-degree assault, using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, handgun in vehicle and other related offenses. Additionally, James is charged with illegally possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and is currently being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center. Robinson is currently held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

On March 19, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack received a call from a victim who advised he was involved in a roadway dispute on Pulaski Highway in North East, where the driver of another vehicle brandished a firearm. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported during the incident.

An investigation by the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative resulted in the identification of James as the suspect and investigators served an authorized search warrant on James’ vehicle and his North East residence on March 28. A loaded handgun was seized during the searches, and James was arrested. James is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a prior felony conviction.

In an unrelated incident, on March 20, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the outer loop of I-695 in the area of Stevenson Road where a victim reported that a driver of another vehicle, later identified as Robinson, brandished a firearm. The victim was able to provide law enforcement with a vehicle description and registration plate. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported during the incident.

Shortly after the incident was reported, a Baltimore County police officer located the suspect vehicle at a Royal Farms store. Robinson fled the scene. Investigators with the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative assumed the investigation.

On April 2, Robinson was arrested by members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Region Fugitive Task Force. Robinson was wanted in connection to the road rage incident, and had a separate warrant through the Baltimore County Police Department for fleeing and eluding. A search warrant was executed on Robinson’s vehicle by MSP investigators and a loaded un-serialized privately manufactured handgun, otherwise known as a ghost gun, was seized from underneath the driver’s seat.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

Cedric James

Skyler Robinson

###

