Maine DOE Update – April 4, 2025

Upcoming Webinar: 2025-2026 Data Reporting Changes

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) will be updating data reporting systems and a few data elements for Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26). A webinar that outlines these changes is scheduled for Thursday, April 17, 2025. | More

Reports Due Soon: April 1 Enrollment and Quarter 3 Attendance, Truancy, Bullying, and Behavior

April 1 Enrollment reporting opened on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The due date for certifying this report is Tuesday, April 15, 2025. A comparison of April enrollments to October enrollments is used for policy and decision-making. Therefore, it is important for school administrative units (SAUs) to complete this review and certification in the reported timeframe. | More

Celebrating April as Bilingual and Multilingual Advocacy Month: Maine DOE Highlights Seal of Biliteracy Growth and Seeks Your Input

April is National Bilingual and Multilingual Learner Advocacy Month, a time to celebrate the incredible benefits of multilingualism and raise awareness about language learning across our communities. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to honor and promote the Seal of Biliteracy, a nationally-recognized credential that celebrates students who demonstrate proficiency in English and at least one additional language. This recognition not only affirms academic achievement but also opens doors to expanded opportunities in college, career, and beyond. | More

School Registration Open for Second Annual ‘I Belong’ Youth Summit

Are you ready to open doors to boundless possibilities for your students? Consider registering for the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education’s (OSSIE) second annual ‘I Belong’ Youth Summit, scheduled for Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Maine Community College. | More

Nominations Open for Maine School Nurse of the Year

The Maine Association of School Nurses (MASN) has announced that nominations are open for the 2025-2026 Maine School Nurse of the Year award. The application deadline is May 16, 2025. | More

Maine Middle Schools Invited to Join Teens to Trails 2025 Life Happens Outside® Challenge, May 9-16

The Teens to Trails Life Happens Outside® Challenge is back for 2025! This week-long challenge encourages Maine middle school communities to spend as much time as possible outdoors between Friday, May 9, at noon and the following Friday, May 16, at noon. | More

Sanford Middle School Students Launch New School Newspaper

Sanford Middle School has a new wave of young journalists who are making their mark with the launch of a new school newspaper. The SMS Times, which launched in early February, is giving students a platform to report on school events, sports, and issues that matter to them. | More

Maine Association of School Libraries Announces Annual Awards

The Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) is celebrating two educators: Maranacook Community High School Principal Michele Laforge, who has been awarded the 2025 MASL Administrator of the Year Award, and Dirigo Elementary School Librarian Cindy Petherbridge, who has been awarded the 2025 MASL Walter J. Taranko School Librarian of the Year Award. | More

REMINDER: Webinar Series Promoting Positive Childhood Experiences and Resilience

Maine Youth Thriving is hosting a series of free, virtual (via Zoom) and in-person professional development sessions throughout the next several months in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Maine’s Office of Child and Family Services. | More

