Omar & Serena Ali Host Exclusive Fundraising Event for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed Atlanta developers and community advocates Omar and Serena Ali, owners of Ali Development, hosted an exclusive private fundraising event in support of City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. The event, held on April 1, brought together a distinguished group of business owners, city officials, and residents who stand behind the Mayor’s vision for Atlanta’s future.Mayor Dickens delivered an inspiring speech, emphasizing the power of community engagement and the importance of continued leadership to drive growth and progress in the city. "Atlanta is built on the strength of its people," said Mayor Andre Dickens. "It’s the business owners, the community leaders, and the everyday residents who make this city thrive. If re-elected, I will continue to work tirelessly to create opportunities, invest in neighborhoods, and ensure that Atlanta remains a city of growth, inclusivity, and innovation." Omar and Serena Ali, known for their dedication to revitalizing communities and fostering economic development, expressed their commitment to supporting leadership that aligns with their mission."Mayor Dickens has been a champion for Atlanta, and we believe in his vision for a stronger, more connected city," said Omar Ali. "As business owners, we see firsthand the impact of strong leadership in shaping our communities." This event was about bringing people together—leaders, entrepreneurs, and residents—who all share a passion for seeing Atlanta grow," added Serena Ali. "We are proud to support a leader prioritizing community-driven development and real change."About Omar & Serena AliOmar and Serena Ali, owners of Ali Development, a premier real estate investment and development firm with a portfolio of residential and commercial properties throughout Atlanta. Their mission is to create sustainable, thriving communities by revitalizing properties, fostering economic growth, and supporting initiatives that uplift Atlanta residents. With a passion for both business and philanthropy, the Alis are dedicated to making a lasting impact on the city they call home.For press inquiries or interviews, contact: info@fullcircleconsultinggroup.net

