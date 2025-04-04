Project MFG Wraps Up the First Ever 2025 National Machining League Championship at Southwestern Illinois College

Project MFG National Machining League 2025 National Machining League Winner 2025 Masters of CNC 2025

Celebrating the National Machining League Championship winners, hosted at Southwestern Illinois College’s state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing Facility.

BELLEVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project MFG proudly celebrates the successful completion of the first-ever 2025 National Machining League Championship, hosted at Southwestern Illinois College’s state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing Facility. This groundbreaking competition brought together the nation’s most promising young machinists to showcase their CNC and machining skills, reinforcing the importance of skilled trades in today’s workforce.The National Machining League is a premier, high-school-level individual competition designed to test students' abilities in CNC machining, including up to 3-axis surfacing. High schools across North America had the opportunity to register up to three students to compete, challenging them to demonstrate critical thinking, resource management, and technical machining skills.This year’s competition saw over 100 students from 45 schools, spanning 20 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces, vying for a coveted spot in the National Championship. Competitors first participated in a qualifying round, completing a National Machining League kit at their respective schools under the supervision of their instructors. Entries were rigorously evaluated using Zeiss CMM technology to assess measurement accuracy and craftsmanship.Following this intensive assessment, only the top 16 students were invited to the National Championship at Southwestern Illinois College. The event was hosted in the institution’s newly opened Advanced Manufacturing Facility, which debuted in September 2024 and features cutting-edge machining technology—making it the ideal setting for this prestigious competition.“It’s an honor getting to host the Project MFG National Machining League Championship and get to showcase what we have here at SWIC, but it is also great being able to just help and support the industry and machinist trade, that’s what we’re all here for” – Mark BosworthMasters of CNC CompetitionAlongside the 2025 National Machining League Championship, Southwestern Illinois College hosted a Masters of CNC Competition, where seven talented local high school students put their machining skills to the ultimate test.Participants had just eight hours to program and machine a final project, demonstrating their precision, efficiency, and problem-solving abilities under real-world conditions. After an intense day of competition, Janieel Patel from Fort Zumwalt West High School emerged as the champion, securing first place and taking home the grand prize of $2,500.National Machining LeagueOver the course of three intense days, competitors in the National Machining League Championship showcased their skills, dedication, and passion for advanced manufacturing. Each participant had just 8 hours to program and 8 hours to machine their projects—all while taking part in an exclusive industry tour designed to connect them with leading professionals in the field.The tour included visits to Seyer Industries, a premier aerospace company, followed by Chelar Tool & Die and General Machine, where students gained valuable insight into the industry. More than just a competition, Project MFG’s mission is to elevate the next generation of skilled trade professionals by providing education, networking opportunities, and hands-on experience with real-world industry leaders.In the end, every competitor delivered an outstanding performance, but only one could take home the national title. Congratulations to Semmy Badenhop from Saline High School, who was crowned the first-ever National Machining League Champion—earning both the prestigious title and a $10,000 grand prize.The competition also celebrated the achievements of other top finishers:2nd Place: Kevin Foster, Lebanon County Career & Technical Center – $5,000 prize3rd Place: Carter Nagel, Bucks County Technical High School – $2,500 prizeReflecting on the competition, Semmy Badenhop shared, "We all walked in with a large level of unknowns because you come from your home school where you maybe have one or two mini mills, and then you come to Southwestern Illinois College where they’ve got a $20 million brand-new shop. But at the end of the day, it was still such a fun competition—and win, lose, or draw, you still get to come and gain this new experience.”Project MFG remains committed to empowering the next generation of skilled trade professionals by providing opportunities for hands-on experience, technical skill development, and national recognition. As the National Machining League continues to grow, Project MFG looks forward to expanding its reach and fostering a new era of excellence in the manufacturing industry.

