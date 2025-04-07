National Assn. of Registered Social Security Analysts Completes the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP Accelerator Program

Registered Social Security Analysts

RSSA’s Roadmap Planning Service for Consumers Is Now Primed to Help Fill Part of the Void of Services Occurring at the Social Security Administration

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (RSSA®), the nation’s leading professional organization that educates and certifies an elite group of Social Security advisors, has announced its completion of the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP accelerator program, an 8-week program designed to elevate promising early-stage AgeTech startups. Following the completion of the program, RSSA is now an AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP portfolio company.

“We are thankful to be part of a very exclusive group of organizations to have completed the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP accelerator program, which has allowed RSSA to work with other like-minded startups to better serve older Americans who rely on Social Security for some or all of their retirement income,” said Michael Rosedale, CEO of RSSA. “Moving forward, RSSA is now in a better position to help fill part of the void in services occurring by the Social Security Administration by providing expert advice, counsel and planning to Americans who are increasingly relying on Social Security for their retirement income.”

It is estimated that only 4% of eligible Social Security recipients are maximizing their benefits. With 11,200 people a day reaching Social Security eligibility, and with over 70 million baby boomers, the need for Social Security advice is unprecedented. RSSAs have the expertise and training to provide this critical and high-demand analytical service.

About RSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (RSSA) is transforming the way Americans approach Social Security. Often described as the “TurboTax for Social Security,” RSSA offers an integrated platform combining software, education, and professional support. We help individuals and families make informed Social Security decisions, improving retirement outcomes and financial resiliency.

For advisors, RSSA provides training, certification, and technology to enhance client services, build trust, and expand their practices. Our mission is simple: to ensure every American gets every dollar in Social Security benefits they deserve.

For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com.

Note: RSSA® and the term Registered Social Security Analyst® are registered U.S trademarks owned by NARSSA.

