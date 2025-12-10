NARSSA Expands to Nearly 2,000 Locations for Americans Needing Assistance From Certified Social Security Experts

Registered Social Security Analysts

RSSAs Are Certified Experts and Available Nationwide to Help Fill the Gap in Services Caused by the Closure of Social Security Administration Field Offices

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA®), the nation’s leading professional organization that educates and certifies an elite group of Social Security advisors, has announced that it has expanded its nationwide network of nearly 2,000 field locations where Americans can seek both in-person and remote access to certified Social Security experts.

Known as Registered Social Security Analysts (RSSA®), these experts provide additional value added services beyond what employees at the Social Security Administration offer, including the ability to file applications for Social Security benefits, troubleshoot unique cases involving benefit applications, as well as the filing and management of appeals cases when particular benefit applications are denied by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

RSSAs also utilize Roadmap, the groundbreaking Social Security benefit planning software from NARSSA. Roadmap allows RSSAs to provide their clients with the ability to precisely calculate and optimize their clients’ Social Security benefits by using the thousands of SSA rules and economic calculations to arrive at the optimal time to file for benefits.

“RSSAs are quickly becoming the preferred choice by Americans who need access to a live Social Security expert,” said Ted Rosedale, Chief Operations Officer of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts. “While the Social Security Administration is significantly reducing its physical locations and employee headcount at a time of record-breaking need of both its benefits and services, NARSSA has been able to provide Americans an alternative service with nearly 2,000 RSSA field locations.”

To meet the overwhelming need of the public regarding their Social Security benefits, NARSSA is optimized operationally to compliment services offered by the Social Security Administration (SSA), including additional layers of support and specialization beyond what the SSA offers. Itemized below are a list of services that RSSAs throughout the country can immediately render to Americans as it relates to, in some cases, a reduction in services by the SSA. To locate a RSSA near you, please visit the following site: https://rssa.com/find-an-rssa/

Social Security income planning for retirement offered by RSSAs can include the following services:

● Comprehensive Social Security personalized claiming guidance and analyses showing all possible combinations of strategies for simple and more complex cases:

○ Divorce and Multiple Marriages

○ Dependent Benefits

○ Survivor Benefit Planning

○ Earnings test cases and Initial filing year differences

● Confirmation on eligibility for retirement, spousal, and survivor benefits

● Verification of monthly, annual and lifetime benefits to be collected based on different claiming strategies

● Assistance with setting up my Social Security accounts

● Explanations and contrasts between the three types of earnings records able to be downloaded

● Instructions on downloading the specific earnings data file used to analyze claiming options

● Verification of retirees’ benefit amounts for retirees currently collecting

● Guidance on determining the optimal filing dates based on circumstances: couple, survivor, divorced, minor children, disability

● Advisory services for general questions about benefits

● Advisory services for interpreting letters received from the SSA, which are sometimes in jargon which a retiree does not understand

● Answers about which rules apply to the individual (earnings test, dual entitlement, etc.)

● Clarification of complex rules and providing sources and verification

● Filing Preparation – gathering the right documentation

● Analysis of future earnings impacts to benefits

● Business owner and self-employed guidance and tax efficiencies

● Filing disputes, appeals, and earnings record corrections

● Scenario Modeling

● Describing hidden options and pitfalls – like the 6-month retro filing and the earnings test

● Assisting with international totalization scenarios

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA) is transforming the way Americans approach Social Security. With their RSSA Roadmap software, often described as the “TurboTax Live for Social Security,” NARSSA offers an integrated platform combining software, education, and professional support. “We help individuals and families make informed Social Security decisions, improving retirement outcomes and financial resiliency.”

For advisors, NARSSA provides the education, training, technology, and credentialing needed to enhance client services, build trust, and expand their practices. Our mission is simple: to ensure every American gets every dollar in Social Security benefits they deserve. For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com.

# # #

Note: RSSA® and the term Registered Social Security Analyst® are registered U.S trademarks owned by NARSSA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.