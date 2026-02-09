The American College adds RSSA® Social Security Designation to Its Lifelong Learning Platform

Registered Social Security Analysts

In Partnership with the NARSSA, RSSA® Joins the Lineup of Designations and Certifications Available Through The College

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American College of Financial Services, an accredited institution with the profession’s preeminent end-to-end learning platform, announces a partnership with the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA) to distribute its RSSA® Social Security designation program. This program aims to address the Social Security knowledge gap among financial professionals and strengthen their retirement planning expertise.

As a leading authority in Social Security education, NARSSA brings immense expertise and proprietary resources, providing professionals with practical tools and guidance for a comprehensive understanding of Social Security and its role in retirement planning. The College partnership will provide students significant savings and the only avenue for single-module enrollments, an important benefit to firms who offer tuition reimbursement.

“Social Security planning is a critical component of retirement income planning, yet many financial professionals acknowledge uncertainty or a lack of understanding to support their clients effectively,” said Jared Trexler, senior vice president, chief marketing and strategy officer of The American College of Financial Services. “Our partnership with NARSSA allows us to expand The College’s robust lifelong learning platform with NARSSA’s specialized expertise, resources, and Social Security planning support for a significant discount to our vast community of practitioners.”

Designed to provide retirement professionals with a comprehensive understanding of Social Security and its role in retirement planning, the curriculum covers Social Security rules, Medicare basics, and integrated claiming strategies within a broader retirement income plan.

Through the program, professionals gain access to NARSSA’s proprietary RSSA Roadmap® software, which generates precise, client-ready Social Security analysis reports tailored to individual scenarios. They also benefit from ongoing access to trained Social Security professionals, who provide guidance and support to both RSSA® program participants and users of the RSSA Roadmap® platform.

“Social Security planning can feel complex and overwhelming for both advisors and their clients,” said Martha Shedden, CRPC®, co-founder and president of NARSSA. “Our goal is to give professionals the tools, resources, and confidence they need to navigate Social Security effectively and help clients make informed decisions for a secure retirement. And this partnership with The College expands our footprint. Their credibility and industry connections are unmatched.”

With Social Security planning identified as the third-largest retirement knowledge gap among financial advisors, according to a College 2025 Market Study, the program aims to equip professionals with the necessary skills to assist clients with Social Security decisions and incorporate these strategies into their retirement plans.

For more information on the program, please visit TheAmericanCollege.edu/RSSA.

About The American College of Financial Services

The American College of Financial Services is the nation’s largest nonprofit, accredited educational institution devoted to financial services professionals. Nearly one in five advisors or agents is an alum of The College. The College offers a learning platform that includes professional designation, certification, and degree programs and encompasses early-career foundational knowledge as well as deep, specialized education in tax, retirement income, philanthropy, risk management, and more with the highest-quality combination of rigor and relevance. The College’s faculty represents the foremost thought leaders in the financial services industry. Its educational programs, research, and events offer professionals the opportunity to expand earnings, deepen relationships, and deliver improved client outcomes.

Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu to discover how you can gain expertise for every stage.

About the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA) is a national professional education organization dedicated to advancing Social Security literacy and informed decision-making. NARSSA provides education and technology through the Registered Social Security Analyst® (RSSA®) designation and the RSSA Roadmap® software platform, helping professionals and consumers navigate one of the most complex and consequential components of retirement planning. NARSSA serves financial advisors, insurance professionals, CPAs and tax professionals, attorneys, and HR and employee-benefits leaders nationwide. Its programs are recognized for continuing education by leading professional organizations and state licensing authorities, including The American College of Financial Services, NASBA, the IRS, the CFP® Board, Broadridge, and state insurance licensing boards. NARSSA is a portfolio company of the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP®.



Visit NARSSA.org to learn more.

