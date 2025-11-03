NARSSA Announces Modernization and Upgrade of Its RSSA Program

The New LMS Platform Offers a More Interactive, Modernized Learning Experience for Professionals Pursuing RSSA Certification

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA®), the nation’s leading professional organization that educates and certifies an elite group of Social Security experts, has announced that it has completed a major redesign and upgrade of its RSSA® program that is used to educate, certify and train its nationwide team of Registered Social Security Analysts (RSSAs).

The RSSA Program upgrade and redesign marks an exciting new chapter for NARSSA. The newly redesigned program includes a state-of-the-art Learning Management System (LMS), updated coursework, and enhanced learning support—all designed to make earning the RSSA certification more engaging, efficient, and rewarding.

“The RSSA program now offers professionals who want to become certified Social Security experts a much more user-friendly and engaging experience,” said Martha Shedden, President and Co-Founder of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts. “Our goal is to continually raise the bar in Social Security education and ensure advisors stay current on critical developments that affect their clients’ retirement planning.”

What’s New in the RSSA Program

-The new RSSA Program and platform are packed with features that make the learning process more dynamic and personalized:

-A modern, easy-to-use LMS – A completely redesigned platform that’s intuitive and mobile-friendly, offering a seamless learning experience from start to finish.

-Interactive coursework – The updated RSSA Course now includes more interactive case studies, knowledge checks, and real-world examples to help professionals apply their learning more effectively.

-Enhanced exam experience – With AI-assisted live proctoring powered by OctoProctor, candidates can expect a secure, consistent, and supported testing environment.

-Monthly Office Hours – Learners can now attend a live one-hour webinar each month to ask questions and deepen their understanding of complex Social Security topics.

These upgrades not only enhance accessibility and engagement but also reflect NARSSA’s commitment to delivering the highest quality professional education in the Social Security field.

For years, NARSSA has supported financial professionals through comprehensive learning resources, expert-led webinars, and responsive member support. In addition to the enhanced RSSA Course, learners continue to have access to a library of on-demand training, case study examples, continuing education courses, and direct support from the NARSSA Team—ensuring every professional has the tools and guidance needed to serve their clients with confidence.

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA) is transforming the way Americans approach Social Security. With their RSSA Roadmap software, often described as the “TurboTax Live for Social Security,” NARSSA offers an integrated platform combining software, education, and professional support. “We help individuals and families make informed Social Security decisions, improving retirement outcomes and financial resiliency.”

For advisors, NARSSA provides the education, training, technology, and credentialing needed to enhance client services, build trust, and expand their practices. Our mission is simple: to ensure every American gets every dollar in Social Security benefits they deserve.

For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com.

Note: RSSA® and the term Registered Social Security Analyst® are registered U.S trademarks owned by NARSSA.

